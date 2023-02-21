HOBART — Two people were displaced after a fire raged through a home in Hobart Tuesday afternoon.

The fire took place in a two-story house on Bracken Parkway in Hobart.

No one was injured, Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz said.

One of the displaced residents was home at the time of the fire with the fireplace going but it's not known if that was the cause, Reitz said.

"It's still under investigation," he said. "We don't know."

The resident was outside the house when flames and smoke started coming from the windows on the first floor in the front of the house. The resident called 911 to report the fire shortly before 3 p.m.

"It looked bad," Reitz said. "Fire was rolling out of that front window. But our firefighters knocked it down and made sure it didn't spread."

No people or pets were inside the house at the time. The other occupant of the house wasn't home when the fire blazed through the home.

"It took about 20 minutes to put out," he said. "We hit it with hoses from one fire engine outside, knocking the fire down and the smoke back. We confirmed with the resident nobody was home but searched the house to make sure."

The fire caused extensive damage but the house appears as though it will be eventually habitable again with repairs, Reitz said.

"I'm not an appraiser or construction guy, but it looked like at least $200,000 in damage," he said. "The fire damage was limited but the smoke and heat caused a lot of damage."

The Lake Station and New Chicago Fire Department helped the Hobart Fire Department.

"They reported to the scene and helped us with the search," he said.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents, such as by helping them find temporary shelter while they work with their insurance company to make repairs.