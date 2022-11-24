 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hobart K-9 retires, another joins force

Cpl. Kevin Garber is the handler for the Hobart Police Department's newest K-9, Draco.

 Provided

HOBART — One of the most decorated dogs in Hobart’s K-9 program has retired, and another is joining the force.

The Board of Public Works and Safety recently accepted the retirement of K-9 Butch and the addition of K-9 Draco.

“Butch and (his handler) Cpl. (Kevin) Garber have done a great job, and we’re looking forward to Draco,” Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said.

Cmdr. Simon Gresser said Butch had many accomplishments since he joined the department in 2013, including receiving the American Police Canine Uncommon Valor award.

That distinction came for apprehending a suspect who was shooting at police.

“That night, Butch went up there and he subdued the suspect and was able to apprehend him and the officers were able to approach,” Gresser said.

Butch has also been an American Legion Officer of the Year, for tracking  down a suicidal veteran during snowing and freezing weather conditions.

“And they were able to save him” because of Butch’s efforts, Gresser said.

Butch is a two-time member of an American Police Canine Association Sniff-Off champion K-9 team and placed runner-up and third in Sniff-Off awards. “So this dog has won national awards for drug detection over the years,” Gresser said.

Draco will serve as a narcotics-detection and patrol dog. Hobart has five dogs in the K-9 program.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it,” he said.

Police K-9s can cost $10,000 to $13,000, and Luke Oil sponsored Butch and Draco.

“That’s been a tremendous help to the K-9 program,” Ciszewski said.

Garber, who is a master trainer through the APCA, is Draco’s handler. Draco continues training, and the goal is to have him active by the first of the year.

“He’s got big paws to fill,” Gresser said.

