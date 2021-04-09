Hobart Legion post could become gastropub

HOBART — American Legion Post 54 could be turned into a gastropub by late summer or early fall if plans advance.

The Hobart Plan Commission recently approved a rezoning request from residential to business for the Gearheads Gastropub, at 208 S. Linda St.

Petitioner Michael Stanczak of Motion Inc. said the pub would have wine and whiskey tastings and offer menu items like smoked proteins and fried ravioli.

There are no plans to remodel the building, Stanczak said.

"All will stay the same," Stanczak said.

The Legion is "in desperate need to close it and this is the best use for it," said David Hill, financial officer for the Legion 54 Post.

The Hobart Legion has, like other veterans groups, been dealing with declining memberships.

The building, which was constructed in 1968, has a bar and a hall for rental, Hill said.

Stanczak said he hopes to open the gastropub by late summer or early fall if plans are given final approval by Hobart officials.