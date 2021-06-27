 Skip to main content
Hobart Lions Club donates $10K to local organizations
Hobart Lions Club donates $10K to local organizations

HOBART — The Hobart Lions Club has long had a mission of serving the community, and it was on display Saturday.

The club presented checks to the Hobart Fire Department, Hobart K-9 Unit, Exceptional Equestrians, Hobart Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), Hobart Food Pantry and Pack Away Hunger. In total, about $10,000 was issued to the local groups.

Hobart Lions Club President Joe Larson said COVID-19 has created financial challenges for many organizations, and the club wanted to do what it could to help agencies it felt could use funding.

“It means an awful lot,” Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said of the $2,000 contribution to purchase flotation devices that will be used when responding to water emergencies.

He said the Fire Department wouldn’t have been able to acquire the devices without the donation from the Lions Club.

Larson said a $2,000 contribution to the Hobart K-9 Unit will be used for equipment for a new dog heading to the force. That includes portable kennels, collars and training aids, Hobart police Lt. A. Simon Gresser said.

“Our program is in the process of training up the replacement of K-9 Mojo,” Gresser said. “The new dog is in week one of training and should be presented at the end of the July to the (Hobart) Board of Works.”

Exceptional Equestrians, an organization that provides therapeutic and educational horseback riding programs for children and adults with special abilities, is in need of a new roof on one of its buildings, and a $2,000 donation from the Lions Club will help them rebuild it, Larson said.

The Hobart JROTC will use its $1,500 contribution toward a purchase of a trailer.

The Hobart Food Pantry and Pack Away Hunger each received $1,000, and that will be used to stock their shelves.

Larson said the Hobart Lions Club could provide the contributions because of successful fundraising efforts.

“Every dollar that we receive goes back to the community,” he said.

The Lions Club hosted a steak fundraiser this year, and “we tripled what we sold last fall,” Larson said. “It was a fantastic fundraiser for us.”

He said the club has 17 members, and the organization is seeking more people willing to join in the efforts to serve the community.

Those interested in learning more about the Lions Club can visit www.facebook.com/hobartindianalionsclub or call Larson at 219-781-9604.



