Hobart Lions Club donates $10K to local organizations

HOBART — The Hobart Lions Club has long had a mission of serving the community, and it was on display Saturday.

The club presented checks to the Hobart Fire Department, Hobart K-9 Unit, Exceptional Equestrians, Hobart Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), Hobart Food Pantry and Pack Away Hunger. In total, about $10,000 was issued to the local groups.

Hobart Lions Club President Joe Larson said COVID-19 has created financial challenges for many organizations, and the club wanted to do what it could to help agencies it felt could use funding.

“It means an awful lot,” Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said of the $2,000 contribution to purchase flotation devices that will be used when responding to water emergencies.

He said the Fire Department wouldn’t have been able to acquire the devices without the donation from the Lions Club.

Larson said a $2,000 contribution to the Hobart K-9 Unit will be used for equipment for a new dog heading to the force. That includes portable kennels, collars and training aids, Hobart police Lt. A. Simon Gresser said.