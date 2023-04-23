A Hobart man was killed in a car crash Friday in Porter County.

Alfred Norwood, 69, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The crash took place Friday night at the intersection of State Road 130 and County Road 600 North in unincorporated Portage, just east of County Line Road in the vicinity of County Line Orchard and the Duck Creek Golf Course.

Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications from the Cook County Bureau of Administration, said the cause of death was multiple injuries from a motor vehicle collision, and the manner of death was an accident.

Norwood was taken to a hospital in Cook County to be treated after the crash. He was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. Friday, the coroner said.