Hobart man told teen she 'owed' him before sexually abusing her, police say

LAKE STATION — A Hobart man accused of sexually abusing a teen girl now faces felony charges.

Paul A. Santos Sr., 53, is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and sexual battery, a Level six felony, according to charging documents filed in Lake Superior Court this month.

Lake Station detectives said when they interviewed the girl, now 15, she said she was molested by Santos in Lake Station beginning in the summer of 2019, when Santos dated an adult relative of the girl.

As punishment, Santos allegedly would take away the girl's phone and later ask if she wanted it back. When the girl said she did, Santos would say the girl "owed" him, according to charging documents.

When the girl asked what he meant by that, he didn't answer, court records state.

The girl told police Santos came into her bedroom that night and gave her the phone back, and repeated that she owed him, court records state.

Santos allegedly tried to put his hands down the girl's pants, and the girl said no. He then allegedly pulled down the girl's pants and underwear and put his hand "inside her private area" before she pushed him away with her feet, court records state.