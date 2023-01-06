Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor won't seek reelection

HOBART — Mayor Brian Snedecor won’t pursue a fifth term in office.

“I’m retiring … four terms is enough,” he said Friday.

The Republican said he’s turning 64 in February and he’s worked for the city for about 43 years. Before becoming mayor, he served 27 years with the Hobart Police Department. Some of that time was as police chief.

“That’s a long time to work for one employer, so it’s time to let somebody else take the reins and lead this city,” he said.

He has five grandchildren and a sixth on the way, and he’s “ready to slow down” after decades of public service.

“I love spending time with my grandkids and family,” Snedecor said.

Much has occurred during Snedecor’s time in office, including substantial industrial, commercial and residential growth in the city. Besides attracting new companies to Hobart, businesses have expanded there, including Albanese Confectionery Group and St. Mary Medical Center.

The city also has experienced a large increase in events and activities for residents in recent years. A major annual event has been the Hometown Jams musical festival at the Brickie Bowl. The Brickyard Stadium also has been the home of the America’s Crossroads Bowl game the past several years.

“People seem to think that we’ve taken it a long ways and done a lot of great things, so that’s rewarding to hear,” Snedecor said. “So I can hopefully leave with my head up and be proud of where we’ve come.”

He said he’s thankful for the support he’s received, which has allowed the city to advance.

“It’s been a great city, great group of employees, amazing residents and business people. I can leave office, hopefully, in a lot better shape than when took office.”

While Snedecor is ready to retire, there are people interested in succeeding him in office.

City Councilman Josh Huddlestun and former Councilman Jerry Herzog, both Democrats, filed to run for Hobart mayor in this year’s election.

Huddlestun, a lifelong Hobart resident, said he wants to play a large role in determining the city's future. Public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life are his main objectives.

“We need that person that’s young and aggressive and ready to go to lead us to that next level, take us to the next level,” he said.

Herzog could not be immediately reached for comment.

Snedecor said he hasn’t endorsed a mayoral candidate, but he’s excited about the future of the city of 29,516 residents and the vision the next mayor will create for Hobart.

He said he will collaborate with the next mayor to ensure a smooth and productive transition, and he will make himself available if the next mayor is looking for advice.

“When I leave office, I want to be nothing but a positive help when they need help. But I also understand, when I leave office, I need to let the next mayor have some determination on how they want to move the city forward.”