HOBART — “If you’ve never seen me at a loss for words, enjoy the moment,” former Mayor Linda M. Buzinec said Wednesday at the ceremony naming the downtown lakefront clock tower in her honor.

Buzinec served as Hobart’s mayor from 1996 to 2007. She lost her bid for another term to Brian Snedecor, who is completing his fourth term as Hobart’s longest-serving mayor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Snedecor commented, “I see so many people that you have impacted over the years. You always told me, if there’s anything I can do, give me a call. You’ve never lost that excitement and commitment for the city.”

Citing the “beauty of the lake, she played a major part in making that happen,” the mayor said.

The ceremony followed the City Council meeting. The council had unanimously passed a resolution naming the tower the Mayor Linda Buzinec Clock Tower on Lake George.

The resolution cited Buzinec’s time as mayor and as 1st District councilwoman during 1988-1995. Buzinec, who was named a Sagamore of the Wabash by the governor in 2005, was cited as a “dedicated servant to the city of Hobart, a thoughtful and beloved neighbor, and friend to many residents of the city.”

Praised for her involvement in numerous local and regional organizations, Buzinec was hailed as “instrumental in completing Lakefront Phase II, including the addition of the clock tower.”

The Hobart Rotary Club originally dedicated the tower in 1997. The image of the clock tower is used on municipal vehicles and other community signage.

Snedecor said Buzinec’s efforts were “able to make the lake a beautiful place to see.”

During Buzinec’s time as mayor, Lake George underwent a dredging.

Other city officials, including Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer and Council President Matt Claussen, D-at-large, praised the former mayor.

Longer recalled Halloween in 2001 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when Buzinec decided to hold trick-or-treating by the clock tower. Although no one at the time knew how people would respond, 2,000 children filled the lakefront plaza.

“That was the best coming together of the city of Hobart,” Longer recalled, “at a time when we needed to come together.”

Much of those attending the tower naming ceremony continue to address their former mayor as simply “Linda.”

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for Hobart,” Buzinec said. “I grew up here. I went to school here. I appreciate all the city has done for my family and the community. I thank you for all the support you’ve given me over the years.”

Mike James, Buzinec’s son, added, “We’re just really honored as a family. We appreciate all Brian and the council have done.”