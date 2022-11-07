Hobart not pleased with asbestos review at apartment

HOBART — There is still no resolution to tackling problems at a Hobart apartment building that’s been shut down since July for multiple code violations.

Hobart Building Official Karen Hansen said the next step is for apartment owner Joe Gore to have a state-licensed asbestos inspector complete an asbestos review at the apartment building at 215 East St.

Hansen said the order also requires a city representative to be present during the analysis.

Do-not-occupy signs are posted at the complex.

She said Gore hired a state-licensed inspector who visited the building on Oct. 20.

“We were not notified,” Hansen said during Wednesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. “We were not present, and it was only partial testing limited to just small samples of drywall, so again, they have failed to comply with the order.”

Attorney Greg Bouwer, who is representing Gore, said he is unsure why the Building Department wasn’t contacted.

Bouwer said a report of the inspection was issued to the city, and he and his client are willing to coordinate a time for Hansen and the inspector to visit the apartment building.

“What the inspection revealed is that there is no concern whatsoever,” Bouwer said of the recent inspection. “This is a situation that’s probably better than most buildings in the city of Hobart of this age.”

The asbestos analysis is necessary before the city will issue a permit for electrical work planned at the building. The recent asbestos review focused on drywall components that could be disturbed when the electrical improvements take place, and Hansen said that’s not sufficient.

“We have concerns about other areas of the building,” she said.

Bouwer said the city’s order requires his client to complete appropriate asbestos testing, and that was done.

“We should not be held to a standard that just doesn’t exist in the law,” he said.

He also indicated the best method to address asbestos is to leave it alone if it won’t be disturbed.

“The report we gave (the city) said (asbestos) wasn’t found anywhere except in some joint compound in one particular location,” Bouwer said. “And just because it was found in that location, we have to have an asbestos contractor go in and make a couple cuts in the drywall, but other than that, there will be no disturbance of building materials to do the electrical work.”

He agreed to schedule a meeting with Hansen and the asbestos inspector, but “if this report satisfies the law, he is not going to do another report.”

The board indicated that by its Nov. 16 session, Bouwer and his client must at least have a meeting scheduled.

While discussing the matter, board member Rich Lain was critical of the progress that’s been made at the building since the panel’s Oct. 19 meeting.

Bouwer said “a lot has happened” since then, noting it’s significant that the drywall asbestos inspection and report were completed within a two-week period because it involved lab testing.

“That’s not much, and all the things that we had asked to be followed, were not followed,” Lain said.