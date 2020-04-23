Hobart parade recognizes medical workers' efforts

HOBART – It's typically a signal of an emergency, but the flashing lights and blaring sirens were a symbol of respect, appreciation and admiration Wednesday afternoon outside of the St. Mary Medical Center.
First responders from Hobart, Merrillville, Lake Station, New Chicago, Portage and Munster led a procession throughout the campus to honor all of the frontline medical personnel who have been working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“They do a great job of taking care of our community and we appreciate their efforts,” Hobart Police Chief Rick Zormier said. “Many of them are working 12-hour shifts and loads of overtime while risking their own health for everyone else.”
Health care workers lined the streets to watch as the police and firefighters waved and held signs to honor the St. Mary staff.
One of the medical workers described the parade as “breathtaking” after the fire engines, ambulances, squad cars and other vehicles traveled around the hospital property.
“There is a certain amount of stress that goes along with this invisible but potentially lethal enemy,” Zormier said. “It's the least we could do to take a little time out of our day to recognize and appreciate the health care workers' efforts.”
The event was emotional for some.
Debbie Albano, a registered nurse at the St. Mary Medical Center, seemed to get a little choked up after the event.
She said first responders are viewed as heroes, and to have them coordinate a program to praise the hospital employees was touching for medical personnel.
“It's an honor to be honored by them,” Albano said.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said health care workers have given their “heart and soul” to help others, and Wednesday's event was a way to give a “heartfelt thank you” for the work they do each day.
Following the procession, Hobart resident Craig Brooks played several songs, most on his bagpipes. It became somber as he concluded the event by performing “taps” under a U.S. flag held up by two fire engines.
Wednesday's program isn't the only way people have supported the hospital.
Many have regularly donated supplies and food to the hospital, and that generosity hasn't gone unnoticed, said Janice Ryba, CEO of the St. Mary Medical Center.
“We're so appreciative of everything from the community,” Ryba said.
After thanking the medical center's supporters, she praised the St. Mary employees for their dedication to helping others.
“This is their everyday,” Ryba said.
Hobart officials said the city has long had a strong partnership with the hospital.
Before Lake County had it's first reported coronavirus case, the two entities began preparing ways to handle the virus.
“It's been quite a process,” Fire Chief Randy Smith said.
Hospital staff talk weekly with Hobart officials keep the city informed and safe, and Hobart is “blessed to have St. Mary's” in the community, Smith said.
Although COVID-19 has been devastating to many, Smith sees brighter days ahead.
“When we come out of it...I think we're going to be a lot stronger,” he said.
Gallery: Hobart shows support for health care workers
