Hobart parade recognizes medical workers' efforts

Debbie Albano, a registered nurse at the St. Mary Medical Center, seemed to get a little choked up after the event.

She said first responders are viewed as heroes, and to have them coordinate a program to praise the hospital employees was touching for medical personnel.

“It's an honor to be honored by them,” Albano said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said health care workers have given their “heart and soul” to help others, and Wednesday's event was a way to give a “heartfelt thank you” for the work they do each day.

Following the procession, Hobart resident Craig Brooks played several songs, most on his bagpipes. It became somber as he concluded the event by performing “taps” under a U.S. flag held up by two fire engines.

Wednesday's program isn't the only way people have supported the hospital.

Many have regularly donated supplies and food to the hospital, and that generosity hasn't gone unnoticed, said Janice Ryba, CEO of the St. Mary Medical Center.

“We're so appreciative of everything from the community,” Ryba said.

After thanking the medical center's supporters, she praised the St. Mary employees for their dedication to helping others.