HOBART — City officials are examining options to ensure that petitions headed to the Plan Commission are compete and detailed before they are reviewed.

The commission handles a variety of requests, including the subdivision of property, site-plan approvals and zone changes.

City Planner Ross Pietrzak said there are many occasions in which applications for petitions aren’t fully completed or done to certain standards, but those petitions still end up on Plan Commission agendas for review by that group.

Pietrzak said Hobart ordinances aren’t clear about the expectations of applicants, which is why those items make it on agendas. That has resulted in some petitions being tabled for months, sometimes close to year, as issues with the plans are corrected.

Commission member Jason Spain said there have been instances, such as small-site plans, in which the commission ends up having to “design on the fly” to help a petitioner with plans for a project.

“We’re literally designing things for them, when all that needs to be worked out prior to that getting in front of us,” Spain said.

City officials said it shouldn’t be up to the commission to handle that work for developers or individuals seeking the commission’s approval for proposed projects.

Pietrzak suggests revising city ordinances and procedures so petitioners can come better prepared for commission meetings.

Those adjustments could create different requirements. That can include requiring petitioners to meet with Hobart department heads to ensure that their plans satisfy city code before they can apply to go before the commission.

“They’re just taking a hope and a dream that you guys will just go ahead and waive all the requirements and let them do what they want to do,” Pietrzak said of how some petitioners are handling project requests.

When reviewing applications that will go to the commission, Pietrzak said he hasn’t been including his recommendation for the plans, but he could do so moving forward. That could result in some petitions being denied instead of deferred for months at a time.

“There is a point where I feel the commission should be comfortable saying ‘you’re not ready, so we’re going to deny it, but you’re welcome to refile once you get everything squared away',” he said.