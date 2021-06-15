Hobart plans 100th anniversary events

HOBART — Hobart has much to celebrate this year, including the city’s centennial.

The 100th anniversary celebration kicked off to a tasty start recently when residents were invited to have cupcakes with the mayor. There are several more festivities in the works to recognize the milestone, Mayor Brian Snedecor said.

“Most of the events are going to take place in the fall,” Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said.

That includes creating a time capsule and students designing a centennial flag.

“We’re going to be doing various things,” Snedecor said.

Although Hobart became a city 100 years ago, the community’s history goes back further than that.

After settling in an area along Deep River, George Earle in 1849 recorded the plat for a new town that he named Hobart for his brother, Frederick Hobart Earle.

George Earle created a dam, a sawmill and a gristmill when he settled in the area. He also worked to have rail lines come within Hobart, which helped with job creation and the export of goods.

Hobart remained a town until the municipality incorporated as a city in 1921.