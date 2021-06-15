 Skip to main content
Hobart plans 100th anniversary events
HOBART — Hobart has much to celebrate this year, including the city’s centennial.

The 100th anniversary celebration kicked off to a tasty start recently when residents were invited to have cupcakes with the mayor. There are several more festivities in the works to recognize the milestone, Mayor Brian Snedecor said.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

“Most of the events are going to take place in the fall,” Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said.

That includes creating a time capsule and students designing a centennial flag.

“We’re going to be doing various things,” Snedecor said.

Although Hobart became a city 100 years ago, the community’s history goes back further than that.

After settling in an area along Deep River, George Earle in 1849 recorded the plat for a new town that he named Hobart for his brother, Frederick Hobart Earle.

George Earle created a dam, a sawmill and a gristmill when he settled in the area. He also worked to have rail lines come within Hobart, which helped with job creation and the export of goods.

Hobart remained a town until the municipality incorporated as a city in 1921.

Besides the 100th anniversary celebration, Hobart has several other events taking place this year.

“We’re getting kind of geared up for everything, so I’m super excited,” Lopez said.

The Summer Market on the Lake is offered from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. It continues each Thursday until Aug. 26.

It features fresh produce, baked goods, gourmet food, jewelry, crafts and a beer garden.

The city also will have its Fourth of July parade. It starts at noon and will travel a route from the Hobart Middle School to Old Ridge Road.

The city’s Fourth of July celebration continues at 4 p.m. at Festival Park. There will be several vendors in attendance and Chronic Flannel will provide musical entertainment starting at 6. A fireworks show will begin at dusk.

The popular Lakefront Festival also is scheduled to return this year. It will take place Aug. 19 to 22 at Festival Park.

Those looking to cool off this summer can find some relief at the Hobart Community Pool. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently to mark major improvements made to the 50-year old building at 825 W. 10th St., Hobart Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster said.

