Hobart police accepting applications for full-time officers

HOBART —The Hobart Police Department will be starting an application process for the position of full‐time police officers.

Eligible candidates must be in good physical condition, a high school graduate, and at least 21 years of age but less than 36 years of age at time of appointment. If a candidate is 36 or older, he or she must be a current member of the Indiana Municipal Police & Firefighters Pension Fund.

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy graduates and/or honorable military service are preferred but not required. Interested parties may pick up an application at the records department, 705 East Fourth St. from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. Monday through Friday from April 12 through May 11, or from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The application deadline is 6 p.m. May 12. Applications are available online cityofhobart.org/DocumentCenter/View/2726/app2021. Physical agility testing and a written examination will take place on May 15.

Applicants who have successfully graduated from a basic officer curriculum equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and have 1 year or more as a full‐time police officer, will not be required to participate in the physical agility and written assessment.

For more information on compensation, visit cityofhobart.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/858. Those with questions should call Patrol Services at 219-942‐1125 ext. 1048 or email Hpdpatrolsecretary@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.