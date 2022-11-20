Hobart pursues bond to avoid potential tax calamity

HOBART — The city is preparing for a property tax refund to Southlake Mall.

The City Council took preliminary action Wednesday to authorize a general obligation bond not to exceed $5.8 million.

“The reason why we’re doing this today … relates to the possibility of the mall tax refund being withheld from the city’s tax distribution in December,” bond counsel Randy Rompola said Wednesday. “If that were to occur in the amounts that have been suggested, it would be calamitous to the city.”

Rompola said Hobart’s Redevelopment Commission is pursuing a similar bond issue that's before the council.

The bonds are in response to separate cases in which Indiana courts ruled to revert the mall’s assessments for the 2011 to 2016 tax years to its 2010 assessment.

City leaders have estimated Hobart could take a financial hit of $9 million when a property tax refund is issued to the mall.

If the city decides to issue bonds, they would be purchased by the Indiana Bond Bank, Rompola said.

The bonds would provide a funding mechanism in which Hobart could be reimbursed for prior expenditures as well as provide operating funds at end of the year.

“So that if the tax distribution is withheld by the county auditor to pay the tax refund, the city would then have cash going forward,” Rompola said.

He said the maximum interest rate for 10-year bonds would be 6%, but it’s anticipated that the rate would be around 4%.

The bonds require a public hearing, which could occur during the City Council’s Dec. 7 session. The panel could consider adopting the bond ordinances at that meeting.

Although Hobart continues pursuing the bond issues, Rompola said Hobart is exploring other potential funding options if the tax refund is withheld in December.

“Think of [the bonds] as the fail-safe in the event it becomes necessary,” he said.