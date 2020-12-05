Hobart pursues short-term loan to cover costs

HOBART — Hobart is pursuing a short-term loan to have cash on hand for operational costs.

The City Council recently adopted an ordinance authorizing a tax anticipation warrant of about $6 million.

“We do this every year,” Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said of pursuing the loan.

Hobart and other municipalities borrow in the form of tax anticipation warrants to keep cash flow more flexible throughout the year.

Longer said it will allow Hobart to have funding available for operations until property tax money is received in 2021.

Following the council's authorization, efforts will continue to finalize the tax anticipation warrant.

Longer said funding could become available in January. She said a portion of it will be repaid when the city receives its June property tax installment. The remainder will be paid in December of next year.

In another city matter, Hobart is expected to bring back its Hobart Hotline video series.

There isn't a set schedule for the videos, but they will be streamed on the Hobart Events Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hobartevents.