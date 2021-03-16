Hobart resident relearns to play bagpipes after nerve injury

“(The doctor) basically told me that my piping career was done unless I had this surgery,” Brooks said.

During his October surgery, Brooks spent seven hours on the table while doctors worked on both of his arms at once.

He said they took nerves from his wrist “that is not used for much of anything and attached it to the ulnar nerve.”

Brooks said it’s been a difficult road and he’s lost muscle in his hands since his injury, but he continues practicing and going to physical therapy.

“I’m working on trying to get that back,” he said of his muscle.

He’s also looking forward to restarting his Celtic Guard Academy, which teaches the traditional techniques of performing bagpipes and Scottish drumming.

He said the Hobart group hasn’t been meeting since the summer because of COVID-19, but he’s hopeful they can start practicing again in the coming months.

“I stay in contact with all my students and all my bandmates and we’re all gearing up for when we can get back together,” Brooks said.