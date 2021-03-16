Hobart resident relearns to play bagpipes after nerve injury

Even though he’s lost motion in his fingers, the pipes won’t stop calling Craig Brooks.
The Hobart resident has been playing the bagpipes for more than 20 years, but he received devastating news that he might not play his beloved instrument again after suffering damage to his ulnar nerves in the summer.
“It’s like they stole my identity,” Brooks said of receiving the information.
He wouldn’t give up on playing the pipes, and he found help at the University of Chicago.
In October doctors performed nerve transfer surgery on both his arms. Brooks said he hasn’t yet regained movement in his hands and it could take up to 18 months for feeling to return, but he has found a way to play the bagpipes.
“I had to reteach myself how to play because I can’t hold the chanter,” Brooks said. “My hands are basically paralyzed, they’re frozen.”
He said it’s difficult and painful to play the instrument, but he’s glad he still has the opportunity to continue to make music.
“I almost have to move my body in a certain contorted way in order to cover the (chanter) holes because my hands don’t move like they used to,” Brooks said. “So I have to rock my arms back and forth.”
Brooks will be busy this St. Patrick’s Day as he has several performances of his Bagpipes and Blarney show booked at several Region locations.
“I’m going out there and playing from my heart,” he said.
Along with bagpiping, the shows feature story telling and singing.
Brooks, who has won bagpiping championships, is no stranger to performing on St. Patrick’s Day, but he’s a little nervous this year because he’s not playing to his standards.
He said his wife Dianna reminds him of how much he’s accomplished since suffering the injury.
Brooks said it all started in the middle of July. He suffered a diabetic reaction and “slipped into a coma” for a multiple days.
“When I came out of it, I had no idea where I was and what was going on,” he said.
It was a scary situation for him because he had no feeling in his hands.
Brooks stayed in the hospital for nine days. He later went for testing at the University of Chicago, which showed he suffered ulnar nerve damage in both arms.
It’s still uncertain how the nerves were crushed, but it was determined that the nerve transfer surgery would be his best option to address it.
“(The doctor) basically told me that my piping career was done unless I had this surgery,” Brooks said.
During his October surgery, Brooks spent seven hours on the table while doctors worked on both of his arms at once.
He said they took nerves from his wrist “that is not used for much of anything and attached it to the ulnar nerve.”
Brooks said it’s been a difficult road and he’s lost muscle in his hands since his injury, but he continues practicing and going to physical therapy.
“I’m working on trying to get that back,” he said of his muscle.
He’s also looking forward to restarting his Celtic Guard Academy, which teaches the traditional techniques of performing bagpipes and Scottish drumming.
He said the Hobart group hasn’t been meeting since the summer because of COVID-19, but he’s hopeful they can start practicing again in the coming months.
“I stay in contact with all my students and all my bandmates and we’re all gearing up for when we can get back together,” Brooks said.
As he continues his journey, Brooks hopes his situation can help others who have suffered nerve damage. Even though the recovery can be daunting, he encourages others to never give up hope.
“It’s not over when you think it is,” Brooks said.