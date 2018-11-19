HOBART — Motorists traveling around the city's downtown area could soon be receiving an early holiday present.
The city plans to soon reopen the Third Street bridge to traffic. City Engineer Phil Gralik said motorists could begin using the bridge again in early December.
The Third Street bridge over Lake George has been closed for weeks while a project to replace it got underway.
Gralik said the municipality hadn't originally planned to reopen the structure to traffic during the winter.
He said utility relocation work is ongoing, and it likely won't be finished until the end of December.
Bob Fulton, assistant to Mayor Brian Snedecor, said much of the future work involving the bridge replacement will take place in the water, and it couldn't be done during frigid weather expected during coming months.
Gralik said the city didn't want to keep the bridge closed while no work was occurring during that time, so the municipality decided to reopen it.
The structure will be blocked to traffic again when the project resumes, which could be in the spring of 2019. Demolition of the existing bridge is among the work that will start then.
Although no crews will be on site during the winter, the project is expected to remain on schedule, Gralik said.
He anticipates it will be substantially complete next year. There could be some additional work, such as landscaping, that could take place in 2020.
The near-$6.5 million project calls for both the span and the clearance of the new bridge to be larger than the existing structure.
That will address water restriction there and allow quicker passage of stormwater downstream. The new design will reduce water levels on Lake George by several feet during times of high water, like the flooding that occurred in 2008.
The additional clearance will allow watercraft to access areas of Lake George that currently can't be reached by boats.
The new bridge also will have architectural features that will fit with Hobart's historic downtown area.
The Third Street structure isn't the only bridge over Lake George that will be addressed. The Wisconsin Street bridge also is expected to be replaced.
Design work for that project is underway. Gralik said replacement of the Wisconsin Street bridge would begin after the new Third Street structure is finished.