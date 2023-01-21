Hobart seeks law changes in wake of mall's tax appeal

HOBART — City leaders are seeking assistance from the state in response to a significant portion of Hobart’s property tax money being withheld to help fund a tax refund to Southlake Mall.

Hobart, Lake County and other mall-taxing districts are on the hook for millions of dollars in refunds after the mall’s successful appeal of a property tax assessment that covers several tax years.

Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Longer said Hobart and all other municipalities don’t have a say in the way assessments are done or the appeal process, but the city is suffering financially because of the appeal.

A settlement agreement between Hobart and Lake County is being worked out in regard to the refund, but the city closed in December on two bond issues totaling about $10 million to ensure that Hobart has operating funds after Southlake Mall's property tax refund is withheld.

“Here we are, caught in the endgame … paying interest and paying part of a huge amount of refund back when we’ve had no say in any of it,” Longer said.

She said the situation is a prime example of why the state should offer financial assistance to alleviate the burden on local governments when major property tax appeals occur.

“There is a push downstate to change some of the laws so the state steps up and offers some relief to what has happened to us, but also what could happen across the state,” Longer said.

Whether legislators will make changes that could assist communities like Hobart is “a huge unknown,” she said. Mayor Brian Snedecor said Hobart could know in coming months whether any law changes would be forthcoming.

Snedecor, Longer and other city leaders have concerns about Hobart’s financial situation if no assistance is offered.

“If we don’t get relief, there may be a diminishing of services,” Snedecor said.

Longer said law changes being sought aren’t only for Hobart, but for any governmental entity that could face major financial challenges brought on by property tax assessment appeals from big-box stores and other larger buildings.

The appeal in Hobart "is isn’t a one and done,” she said. “This is going to keep happening, and you’ve got to fix it, and that’s what we’re working on.”

The mall’s property tax refund and the uncertainty of financial relief from the state has prevented the city from moving forward with a proposal to expand the take-home car policy for the Police Department.

Take-home cars are available to officers who live within the city boundaries, and the Hobart Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 121 is asking for the policy to be adjusted so officers residing in area municipalities could use their squad cars to travel to and from work.

Police and the Board of Public Works and Safety have devoted a significant amount of time reviewing the proposal, but the board is waiting to make a decision until more figures are available.

“This is not the year to institute something,” Longer said.

As Hobart navigates its financial situation and the property tax refund, City Councilman Dave Vinzant proposes that the municipality explore a wheel tax as another revenue source.

Vinzant said city officials previously had discussions about the matter, but the issue didn’t advance.

“Maybe we can reinvigorate the idea of investigating a wheel tax,” he said.

Several Northwest Indiana communities have implemented a wheel tax. If Hobart followed suit, the tax would charge annual fees for each registered vehicle in the city, and that money could be used for street improvements.