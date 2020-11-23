Hobart takes action to fight COVID-19

HOBART — The city is taking several precautions to combat COVID-19.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfection units have been installed in HVAC systems at Hobart’s fire stations and more units will be installed in other city facilities.

At a City Council meeting last week, Councilman Josh Huddlestun said the devices fight mold and viruses in the air, and they have tested to be effective against COVID-19.

Bob Fulton, assistant to Snedecor, said Hobart has up to $14,300 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding available to install the devices in city HVAC systems.

With the units in place in Hobart’s fire stations, the city will begin having more installed in other municipal buildings.

“This has been a good thing, a good time to do this,” Snedecor said.

The ongoing increase in COVID cases also prompted Hobart officials to restrict access at City Hall.

The public can only access the municipal complex by appointment during the day, Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said. Face masks continue to be required in the facility.

City business can also be done by phone or email.