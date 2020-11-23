Hobart takes action to fight COVID-19

HOBART — The city is taking several precautions to combat COVID-19.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfection units have been installed in HVAC systems at Hobart’s fire stations and more units will be installed in other city facilities.
At a City Council meeting last week, Councilman Josh Huddlestun said the devices fight mold and viruses in the air, and they have tested to be effective against COVID-19.
Bob Fulton, assistant to Snedecor, said Hobart has up to $14,300 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding available to install the devices in city HVAC systems.
With the units in place in Hobart’s fire stations, the city will begin having more installed in other municipal buildings.
“This has been a good thing, a good time to do this,” Snedecor said.
The ongoing increase in COVID cases also prompted Hobart officials to restrict access at City Hall.
The public can only access the municipal complex by appointment during the day, Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said. Face masks continue to be required in the facility.
City business can also be done by phone or email.
Longer said 54 city employees have received COVID-19 tests. Of those, 22 have tested positive for the virus this year. Longer said the majority of the positive cases have come in the last month.
In addition to discussing COVID-19 issues, the council handled various financial matters at last week's meeting.
It gave final approval to an ordinance increasing ambulance fees.
The new fees, which go into effect Jan. 1, will be $1,150 for each incident of basic life support, $1,500 for advanced life support 1 and $1,800 for advanced life support 2. A $200 charge will be added when providing emergency medical services to nonresidents. Ambulance charges also will be increased by 6% annually starting in 2022.
The current ambulance fee structure charges $620.71 for basic life support, $884.21 for advanced life support 1 and $1,223.85 for advanced life support 2. A 3% annual increase has been in place for years for ambulance fees, but that hasn’t been enough to keep up with the increasing cost of medical supplies.
Longer also announced Hobart is receiving about $201,000 following a successful excess levy appeal.
The city filed the appeal with the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance to help make up for shortfalls in the 2019 budgeting year.
“It’s not exactly what we asked for, but at least it’s something,” Longer said.