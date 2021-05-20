Hobart tees up new golf cart rules

HOBART — As golf carts are moving off the course and onto residential streets, Hobart has approved new regulations to keep drivers safe.

Hobart adopted an ordinance in 2017 allowing the use of golf carts on public roads. The revisions approved Wednesday night outline additional restrictions.

Golf carts and certain off-road recreational vehicles must have working head lights, taillights and brake lights to be on the road, and operators must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver's license.

City officials said “typical old-fashioned golf carts” likely would have to be modified to meet city standards, and the lights and other regulations are necessary for safety.

“There was such proliferation of it and they were dangerous and they were driving at night and you couldn’t see them,” Councilman Dan Waldrop said of golf carts.

Besides potential alterations, golf cart owners must have their vehicles sufficiently covered under their insurance policies.

“Financial responsibility is a huge part of this,” Councilman Josh Huddlestun said of the ordinance.