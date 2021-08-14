Hobart updates design of County Line Road project

HOBART — The lengthy delay in the County Line Road project has officials looking at making design changes to the initiative.

At one time, the schedule called for the multimillion-dollar project to start in 2022 to reconstruct County Line Road between Cleveland Avenue and U.S. 6.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said the city was unable to meet a bid letting deadline, resulting in a need to reapply for federal funding. He estimates construction could start sometime between 2027 to 2030.

“There is no (scheduled) construction date,” Gralik said.

Efforts are underway to adjust the design of the project to shift the road away from houses on the Hobart side of County Line Road, Gralik said.

Some residents were concerned widening the road would put it too close to their homes, and the design change could address those concerns.

Residents also have expressed drainage concerns involving both sides of County Line Road, and city officials have indicated they want to collaborate with Porter County to address any issues in that area.

Although construction is several years away, Hobart will continue with right of way acquisition for some parcels.