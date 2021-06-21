 Skip to main content
Hobart weighs traffic options for 61st Avenue intersection
Hobart weighs traffic options for 61st Avenue intersection

HOBART — The total cost of upgrading the 61st Avenue and Marcella Boulevard intersection could increase by millions of dollars if the signalized intersection is enhanced instead of installing a roundabout there.

That intersection regularly experiences congestion issues, especially during peak driving times, and more traffic is expected in the corridor as new development comes to that area.

Hobart has proposed a two-lane roundabout to improve the traffic flow at the intersection, but the Indiana Department of Transportation is recommending an upgraded signalized intersection to address the situation.

Andrea Langille, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert, estimated the total project cost for a two-lane roundabout would be about $7.77 million. That could increase to about $8.3 million if it’s decided to bury utility lines that are currently overhead.

For a signalized intersection, the total project cost is estimated to be about at $11.7 million, and it could increase to about $12.2 million with burial of overhead utility lines.

Langille said upgrading the signalized intersection would require a larger footprint than a roundabout because the intersection would need to be widened to add turn lanes. Officials said it could result in the relocation of a business to accommodate the larger intersection, and that’s among factors that could add millions to the total project cost.

Federal funding is available to cover up to 80% of the construction costs of intersection improvements, and work could start as early as 2023 for either of the potential options.

Although INDOT is suggesting a signalized intersection, officials believe a roundabout remains feasible. Traffic modeling used by city engineers and INDOT aren’t echoing each other, and work is ongoing to determine the best method to address the intersection.

Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert, said it’s important to resolve the situation as soon as possible because federal funding and the project timeline could be affected the longer it takes to reach a final decision about the matter.

“Our concern now is getting to a consensus with INDOT,” Dammarell said.

