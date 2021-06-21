Hobart weighs traffic options for 61st Avenue intersection

HOBART — The total cost of upgrading the 61st Avenue and Marcella Boulevard intersection could increase by millions of dollars if the signalized intersection is enhanced instead of installing a roundabout there.

That intersection regularly experiences congestion issues, especially during peak driving times, and more traffic is expected in the corridor as new development comes to that area.

Hobart has proposed a two-lane roundabout to improve the traffic flow at the intersection, but the Indiana Department of Transportation is recommending an upgraded signalized intersection to address the situation.

Andrea Langille, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert, estimated the total project cost for a two-lane roundabout would be about $7.77 million. That could increase to about $8.3 million if it’s decided to bury utility lines that are currently overhead.

For a signalized intersection, the total project cost is estimated to be about at $11.7 million, and it could increase to about $12.2 million with burial of overhead utility lines.