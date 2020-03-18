Holcomb activates Indiana National Guard to assist with coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has activated the Indiana National Guard to be on duty to assist, as needed, during the national and global coronavirus outbreak.

Holcomb announced the activation of the National Guard on Tuesday as part of an executive order to hinder the spread of COVID-19. The activation comes as state health officials announced a second Hoosier death as a result of the virus. With limited testing available statewide, nearly 160 people have tested for the virus. Of those, 30 have tested positive as of Tuesday.

Under state law, the governor can order the activation of the Indiana National Guard for a set number of reasons: war, invasion, insurrection, public disaster, breach of the peace or imminent danger of breach of the peace, forcible obstruction of the execution of the laws, and at "any other time the governor considers necessary."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holcomb has also ordered bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close to dine-in patrons through the end of March, but allowed them the option of providing take-out and delivery services.