Holcomb extends Indiana COVID-19 emergency for rest of 2020

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least Dec. 31.
It's the ninth extension of the coronavirus emergency initially declared by the Republican chief executive since March 6 after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Hoosier State.
An Indiana law enacted in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks confers vast authority on the governor when he determines the state has been struck by one or more of 30 potential disasters, including a "public health emergency."
In particular, the governor is authorized during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."
Some Republican lawmakers, including state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, have threatened to file measures when the General Assembly convenes its four-month session in January aimed at scaling back or time-limiting the governor's emergency powers.
It's not clear whether such proposals can win majority support in both the Republican-controlled House and Senate and survive a likely veto by the governor if one were to pass.
Holcomb last week insisted he's kept GOP legislative leaders in the loop on the state's COVID-19 response and regularly checked with them to see if there was any appetite for a special legislative session.
Concerning COVID-19, Holcomb notes in his latest order the spread of the disease has increased significantly over the past 30 days, with Indiana's seven-day testing positivity rate now over 10% and confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths increasing daily.
"Despite significant steps being taken in our state, the virus remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana such that emergency conditions continue to exist, and efforts are needed to continue to address, control and reduce the threat posed by COVID-19," Holcomb said.
Last month, the governor replaced his five-stage reopening plan with color-coded county-by-county COVID-19 containment measures based on weekly counts of COVID-19 cases and the testing positivity rate.
Lake and Newton counties both are in the highest-possible "red" designation, meaning social gatherings are capped at 25 people, restaurants are urged to shift to carry-out only service, and attendance at sporting events is limited to participants and family.
Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the Lake County health officer, imposed further restrictions Monday, including capacity caps of 75% at shopping malls and retail stores, 50% at restaurants and retail food establishments, and 25% at bars and nightclubs.
All Lake County restaurants, bars, nightclubs and retail food establishments also must be closed and cleared of all customers between midnight and 5 a.m. every day of the week, according to the health officer's order.
Residents and businesses in Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties have fewer restrictions due to their "orange" designation, one notch below "red."
Only one of Indiana's 92 counties (Rush) is classified as "yellow" and none currently are in the lowest-possible "blue" category.
Holcomb said Hoosiers in every county still are urged to always wear face masks in public places; try to stay 6 feet away from non-household members; wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces often; and individuals who are sick, vulnerable or older than 65 should stay home as much as possible.
Gov. Eric Holcomb Executive Order 20-49
