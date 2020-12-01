Holcomb extends Indiana COVID-19 emergency for rest of 2020

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least Dec. 31.

It's the ninth extension of the coronavirus emergency initially declared by the Republican chief executive since March 6 after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Hoosier State.

An Indiana law enacted in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks confers vast authority on the governor when he determines the state has been struck by one or more of 30 potential disasters, including a "public health emergency."

In particular, the governor is authorized during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."

Some Republican lawmakers, including state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, have threatened to file measures when the General Assembly convenes its four-month session in January aimed at scaling back or time-limiting the governor's emergency powers.