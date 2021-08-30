Holcomb extends public health emergency order as delta variant spreads, positivity rate spikes

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency order for the 18th time as the delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across the Hoosier State.

He renewed the public health emergency for another 30 days, through Sept. 30. He also extended an executive order that "allows for ongoing conversations with healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge."

Holcomb has been in talks with executives at hospitals, which have been seeing increased patient volumes and higher intensive care unit utilization across the state, almost entirely among the unvaccinated.

Since last March, more than 855,000 Hoosiers have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 14,000 have died.

The emergency order ensures Holcomb has the power to take steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19, such as by temporarily suspending regulations, directing state agencies to provide emergency serves and marshaling government resources to cope with the public health disaster. It also qualifies the state for federal funding.