Holcomb extends public health emergency order as delta variant spreads, positivity rate spikes

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency order for the 18th time as the delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across the Hoosier State.
He renewed the public health emergency for another 30 days, through Sept. 30. He also extended an executive order that "allows for ongoing conversations with healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge."
Holcomb has been in talks with executives at hospitals, which have been seeing increased patient volumes and higher intensive care unit utilization across the state, almost entirely among the unvaccinated.
Since last March, more than 855,000 Hoosiers have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 14,000 have died.
The emergency order ensures Holcomb has the power to take steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19, such as by temporarily suspending regulations, directing state agencies to provide emergency serves and marshaling government resources to cope with the public health disaster. It also qualifies the state for federal funding.
About 3 million of 5.7 million eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against the virus that's killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide, including more than 655,000 in the United States. Only 52.4% of Indiana residents eligible for the vaccine shots are currently fully vaccinated, according to the governor's emergency orders.
The 7-day positivity rate soared from 2.1% two months ago to 6.3% a month ago to 10.9% today.
The virus is now largely afflicting the unvaccinated, according to Indiana Department of Health data.
A total of 981 of the 1,000 residents admitted to the hospital to be treated for coronavirus on Aug. 15 were unvaccinated, according to the order. A total of 189 of the 195 Hoosier COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units were unvaccinated, as were 67 of the 71 deaths.
The data show the need for continued mitigation efforts like contract tracing, masking and quarantine, the emergency orders said.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or visit 211.