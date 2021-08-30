 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holcomb extends public health emergency order as delta variant spreads, positivity rate spikes
urgent

Holcomb extends public health emergency order as delta variant spreads, positivity rate spikes

Holcomb extends public health emergency order as delta variant spreads

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency order for the 18th time as the delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across the Hoosier State.

He renewed the public health emergency for another 30 days, through Sept. 30. He also extended an executive order that "allows for ongoing conversations with healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge."

Holcomb has been in talks with executives at hospitals, which have been seeing increased patient volumes and higher intensive care unit utilization across the state, almost entirely among the unvaccinated.

LaPorte-based artist Ginny Scott got life-saving treatment for cancer at the Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City five years ago. Now the former patient is brightening windowless exam rooms with vibrant splashes of color.

Since last March, more than 855,000 Hoosiers have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 14,000 have died. 

The emergency order ensures Holcomb has the power to take steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19, such as by temporarily suspending regulations, directing state agencies to provide emergency serves and marshaling government resources to cope with the public health disaster. It also qualifies the state for federal funding.

About 3 million of 5.7 million eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against the virus that's killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide, including more than 655,000 in the United States. Only 52.4% of Indiana residents eligible for the vaccine shots are currently fully vaccinated, according to the governor's emergency orders. 

The 7-day positivity rate soared from 2.1% two months ago to 6.3% a month ago to 10.9% today.

The virus is now largely afflicting the unvaccinated, according to Indiana Department of Health data.

A total of 981 of the 1,000 residents admitted to the hospital to be treated for coronavirus on Aug. 15 were unvaccinated, according to the order. A total of 189 of the 195 Hoosier COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units were unvaccinated, as were 67 of the 71 deaths.

The data show the need for continued mitigation efforts like contract tracing, masking and quarantine, the emergency orders said.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or visit 211.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts