When Mary Ben Young, who just turned 100, was young, there was a large Romanian population in Indiana Harbor and the traditions of the old country remained strong.
Romanians, who had immigrated to work in the mills, wrote home, encouraged other families and friends to join them. They built Transylvania Hall, a large social center, had dance groups of students dressed in traditional costumes and supplemented their children's public school education with Romanian schools teaching the language, traditions and history. There were Romanian grocers, Romanian doctors and pharmacists and even a Romanian mayor. Against this backdrop, Young, who now lives in Dyer, remembers some of the traditions of the holiday celebration.
“We’d go to church and when we’d come home, there were be turkey but also sarmale or stuffed cabbage and prajitura de nuci, a crescent shaped cookie filled with nuts,” she recalls. “There was also always mamaliga.”
The latter is a cornmeal mush, rather like polenta, that accompanies many Romanian meals.
Young and her mother, Mary Ben, cooked with other Romanian women for their church for decades, preparing huge meals for funerals, weddings and special suppers, luncheons and holidays such as Christmas. The elder Mary Ben was famous for cooking huge church meals until she was 95.
Young’s memories of ethnic holiday celebrations are common throughout the diverse Region.
“Northwest Indiana was settled by a variety of different immigrants including French-Canadians and Swedes,” says Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger/public information officer at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. “Many of their traditions remain.”
Rowe notes that many of these ethnic celebrations are kept alive in Holiday Traditions in the Dunes every year.
“Some of the first Europeans to travel to Indiana loved social life and amusement,” says Rowe. “Christmas celebrations began on Christmas Eve when the family brought in a Yule log to be burned in their large cheery fireplace. Families saved a portion of the Yule log each year for the next Christmas. If severe storms broke out during the year, they broke off bits of wood and threw them on the fire as protection against lightning.”
During Reveillon, from the French for awakening, is a multicourse dinner is served after Midnight mass followed by Buche de Noel, a cake that looks like the Yule log. Christmas Day was a solemn time for the French settlers who held a High Mass to celebrate Christ’s birth. Cousins, a special bread, was distributed by a female congregant in a basket while she collected contributions.
For the Feast of St. Barbara on Dec. 4, a Greek martyred for her Christianity in the third century, the family planted wheat in a dish in the house. Sprouting before Christmas meant crops would be good the next year. The wheat sprouts were clipped on Christmas Eve and used as bedding in the manager of the crèche, creating a soft spot for baby Jesus to sleep.
“Children placed their shoes in front of the fireplace for St. Nicholas or Père Noel to fill with gifts and candy, and children would also leave something for Père Noel and his donkey," says Rowe.
“The most talked about Christmas season Swedish tradition is St. Lucia Day where a daughter dressed in white with a red tie and a crown of lighted candles wakes her parents on Dec. 13 and offers them coffee and St. Lucia (saffron) buns,” says Rowe.
“St. Lucia is celebrated each year at the Chellberg Farm,” says Ken Schoon, author of the just released "Swedish Settlements on the South Shore" (Donning Company Publishers 2018; $30), adding that the St. Lucia at Chicago’s Daley Plaza last year was Jennifer Pearson, a Northwest Indiana resident. “Many Swedish-American families still have a Swedish Smörgåsbord every Christmas Eve with foods such as herring, potato sausage, and Swedish cheeses.”
"The Chellbergs or Kjellbergs were part of the local Swedish community from 1869-1972,” says Rowe. “Today in this farmhouse park, neighbors come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday season with Swedish decorations, foods, songs, and the Santa Lucia procession, which is repeated every half hour for visitors to learn about this tradition."
The St. Lucia legend, like most stories about saints, isn’t pleasant. Shortly before she became a bride, Lucia gave her dowry to the starving poor who lived in the province of Värmland, Sweden. She also announced she’d converted to Christianity, for which the leaders accused her of witchcraft and burned her at the stake on Dec. 13, 304. But Lucia still can be seen wearing her bridal dress, her head adorned with a crown of lights on the other side of Lake Vänern.
“Julatta — pronounced Yul-atta — was a well-attended pre-dawn Christmas morning church service,” says Schoon of this Swedish tradition. “The Julatta services in Northwest Indiana have now been replaced by the more common Christmas Eve services.”
Fern Eddy Schultz, who helped found the LaPorte County Genealogical Society and is still genealogist-historian on that board, shared some interviews about past Christmases she had written up for the LaPorte County Historical Society newsletter back in 1989.
“On Christmas Eve, we would go to the church service where the children recited and sang,” recalled Mrs. Arthur Fenker. “While we were gone, Criscind—which was comparable in German to Santa Claus would come to our house and bring a tree and decorate it. On the way home, Dad would make a point of going on ahead of us and there would be a bell with string attached he would ring that meant that Criscind had been there. To our amazement when the door was opened there was the tree all decorated.”
Elsie Pattee remembered going to the Wanatah Salem Church celebration where the children were given a paper carton of candy. “We were always impressed with the ‘real’ lighted candles on the big tree,” she told Schultz almost 30 years ago about a time much further back. “The members of the board sat in the front of the church facing us as they always did but on this night they sat with cotton fastened to fish poles prepared to douse the candles with water if any of them would tip over.”