Holiday parade a homecoming for Budwesier Clydesdales driver

After Meyer and Garwood reached out to him, Smith began the process of having the Clydesdales dispatched to LaPorte.

“They really are the superstars of horses,” Garwood said.

Ironically, Smith has never owned a horse.

In third grade, he signed up for a program in 4-H that gives youths a chance to ride and take care of horses belonging to other people and show the horses at the fair.

A few years later, Smith was doing the same thing with another owner’s Clydesdales.

“I took care of them like they were my own,” he said.

He was in college majoring in nursing and still working with horses when the earth began shaking on what appears to be his true calling in life.

Smith said he started taking care of the horses of a neighbor, Shelby Zarobinski, when she was hired as a Budweiser Clydesdale driver in Colorado.

She helped him make some connections.

“That’s how I got the job,” he said.

Smith said he’s practically been to every state east of the Mississippi River and into Canada in his travels with the Budweiser crew to show the horses the past three years.