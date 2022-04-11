'Holiest of weeks' begins: Region Catholic parishes prepare for diocesan events

GARY — Roman Catholics have a reason for calling this Holy Week.

“This is the center of the year, the holiest of weeks,” said the Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski, pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Schererville and director of the Office of Worship for the Catholic Diocese of Gary.

The three days making up the Sacred Triduum — Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday — represent “the whole essence of our faith, the essence of our salvation. Jesus’ suffering, death, and resurrection are the whole basis of our faith,” Dobrzynski said.

The four-county Gary diocese has an estimated 170,000 Catholics in 66 parishes. This week, those parishes prepare for diocesan and local events that reflect different cultures and go back to the early Christians.

Starting with Palm Sunday, the faithful received palms and heard the passion of Jesus Christ in the Gospel. Bishop Robert J. McClory led a procession Sunday from SS. Monica and Luke Parish down Seventh Avenue to Holy Angels Cathedral.

While at SS. Monica and Luke, the Rev. Michael Surufka, a Franciscan friar who serves there and at the cathedral, said the faithful are “joining our journey with Jesus today. We literally walk with Jesus today ... all the way to the tomb.”

At the cathedral, McClory said that Palm Sunday shows Jesus as “true God and true man,” from his welcome in Jerusalem to his suffering and death.

This duality, McClory noted, provides a place for one’s suffering. When people are hurting, the bishop said, “Jesus is right there with us.”

The bishop stated that he is eager to welcome the entire faith community to Holy Week and Easter services. McClory said parishes are reporting a substantial increase in attendance and participation at Mass during Lent, coming off the pandemic.

“This is a hopeful and encouraging sign,” McClory said, “that people are reconnecting in person with their faith community.”

The tradition of processing and distributing palms, Dobrzynski said, dates back to St. Cyril of Jerusalem, a fourth-century bishop who introduced the practice to recall Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

In another centuries-old custom, churches on Holy Thursday may observe a washing of the feet at the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Again, Dobrzynski said, the intent was to “follow what Jesus did, when he commanded his followers to wash one another’s feet in this notion of service.”

According to the bishop, Holy Week provides the faithful with an opportunity for a mini-retreat through various liturgies to prepare for Easter.

“I encourage people to attend as many of these services as they can and set aside some intentional time with the Lord, in prayer and service,” he said.

McClory will join with his fellow clergy and the community Thursday for the Chrism Mass at the cathedral. The 10:30 a.m. Mass, which will be livestreamed, features the blessing of the oil of the sick and oil of the catechumens and consecration of sacred chrism. Also at that Mass, diocesan priests renew their priestly promises.

Later that evening, churches around the diocese hold the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

This leads into Good Friday, a commemoration of Jesus’ death on the cross. While Catholics traditionally mark Fridays in Lent through the Stations of the Cross, this Friday takes on a more special meaning, marked by veneration of relics of the true cross.

McClory will lead the Stations, 14 episodes in Jesus’ suffering and death, at noon at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion in St. John. Dobrzynski's parish will pray the Stations outdoors at the church cemetery.

The Hispanic community marks Good Friday with the Via Crucis Viviente, Living Way of the Cross. Church members reenact each station during a prayerful procession through local streets.

Among local churches holding a Via Crucis are Our Lady of Guadalupe in East Chicago, St. Francis Xavier in Lake Station, both at 1 p.m., and St. Paul in Valparaiso, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Holy Saturday or Easter vigil service begins with the outdoor lighting of the holy fire, symbolic of Jesus’ light, Dobrzynski said.

Holy Saturday also welcomes those entering the Catholic faith as they receive the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist.

Dobrzynski noted that early Christians treated the Triduum as one day. People came to church, went home, then returned to church. For those unable to attend Holy Week services, the priest suggested the following:

• Remember the Last Supper at the Thursday meal.

• Maintain silence, including technology, from noon to 3 p.m. on Good Friday.

• Prepare for Easter by fasting on Good Friday and Holy Saturday until the Easter vigil.

“There are many ways to bring your faith home,” Dobrzynski said. “It is, after all, a faith that has endured through the ages.”

McClory encourages Catholics to “prepare our hearts to have a great conclusion to Lent through a wonderful Holy Week that guides us into our joyous celebration of Easter.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.