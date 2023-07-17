Hollywood star Michael Shannon, the distinguished actor of stage and screen who's been nominated for two Academy Awards, made an appearance at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes.

Shannon, who's been nominated for Best Supporting Actor Oscars for his work in "Revolutionary Road" and "Nocturnal Animals," is a big fan of the Chicago-based alternative rock band Local H, which opened for Stone Temple Pilots on Friday night.

Local H, which is known for songs like "Bound for the Floor," "High-Fiving MF," "Fritz's Corner," "All the Kids Are Right" and "California Songs," is a prolific live act that hasn't performed in a while, and Shannon wanted to see them when they returned for their first concert after the hiatus, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

Shannon watched the band from the stage, hung out with Local H backstage and in their trailer afterward and stuck around to watch Stone Temple Pilots play, McDermott said. He met and talked to some fans at the festival.

"It's a definite first to have an Oscar-nominated actor at Festival of the Lakes," McDermott said. "We were psyched. It was pretty epic. It feels like our festival is reaching new heights. It was so cool and awesome to have him there. Word is getting around among artists about Festival of the Lakes."

Festival of the Lakes is an annual summer festival at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake that celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake. Headliner Lil Wayne drew about 18,000 concert-goers on Saturday and Stone Temple Pilots and Local H drew more than 14,000, McDermott said.

That included Shannon, who was wearing a Jesus Lizard T-shirt commemorating the post-hardcore college rock band's Rocking Chair Tour and plays in his own indie rock band, Corporal.

Shannon won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in "99 Homes" and has appeared in films like "Take Shelter," "Mud," "Elvis & Nixon," "Knives Out" and "Bullet Train," as well as in Broadway plays and Showtime's "George & Tammy." He's gone toe-to-toe with Superman while portraying General Zod in the DC Extended Cinematic Universe.

A veteran of Chicago theater, Shannon famously watched "The Shape of Water," a film he starred in, win Best Picture at the Oscars in 2018 while hunched on a bar stool at the Old Town Ale House in Chicago after directing a play at the nearby A Red Orchid Theatre.

Though he was standing off to the side of the stage, people immediately noticed Shannon was there, so McDermott sent a security detail.

"I mobilized a security detail because he was just hanging out and he would have gotten mobbed," the mayor said. "He was totally visible on the stage if people were close enough and paying attention. Most people are looking at the band. But he was literally on stage and you could easily see him."

Shannon attended the whole concert, which abruptly ended after about an hour just before the encore because of a thunderstorm rolling in. Stone Temple Pilots shifted around its set so it could play hits like "Interstate Love Song" before the storm got too close and the concert ultimately had to be cut short when lightning struck within six miles, McDermott said.

"He watched the whole show. He was really cool, really laid back," McDermott said. "He was super personable and nice and humble."

McDermott was wowed with Local H's performance, and not just because they drew Shannon to the concert.

"I've seen them before. Anybody from Chicago has seen them at least once or twice by chance because they're always playing," he said. "But they really brought it. They hadn't played in a while and were playing for a big crowd and were really awesome."

McDermott went so far as to say Local H delivered the best set for an opener in the festival's history.

"Normally an opening act knows its place and that it's there to warm up the crowd," he said. "But they were just completely awesome. I was stunned. The Festival of the Lakes just keeps getting bigger and bigger each year."