Home day care approved; Gary council members call for consistent approach

GARY — Despite reservations, the Gary Common Council — by a 6-2 vote — gave the green light to a petitioner to operate an in-home day care on Arthur Street with a one-year probationary period, while acknowledging the need to improve the way they scrutinize those applications.
Ernestine Harper Price, the petitioner, said she is seeking to run a day care business out of a house at 1978 Arthur St. with her daughter, Lauren Price.
The Gary Board of Zoning Appeals, which reviews all special use permits for day cares that seek to operate in residential neighborhoods, gave an unfavorable recommendation in November, due to concerns about traffic dangers and the negative impact it may have on already existing, nearby home day cares.
But on Tuesday, the Gary Common Council approved the day care. It came despite a handful of complaints from two neighbors who aired issues with the previous day care operator who ran a business out of the same house as recently as last year.
The cyclical nature of day care operators in the area is concerning, one neighbor said.
Council President William Godwin, D-1st, disagreed with stipulating a one-year probationary period for day care operators. He said he also worries the BZA is acting too subjectively when approving or denying these applications in cases where a petitioner or neighbor gives a passionate plea for or against.
"It seems the BZA is inconsistent. They've approved a day care where hardly anybody said they were OK with it," Godwin said.
Council attorney Rinzer Williams III, who previously served as BZA president for eight years, said the BZA was once sued for denying a permit because a member publicly said he wouldn't vote favorably because he didn't like the petitioners.
Lawyer: Follow criteria
He said the council, and the BZA, should rely only on the specific set of seven criteria, set by city code, when denying or approving in-home day cares. City code requires special use permits be approved unless it's determined the business would be a detriment to public safety, injurious to the neighborhood or impede nearby development, among other things, city documents show.
City attorney Rodney Pol said special use variance denials by the city have been challenged in the past, but those do not stand unless the denial was done in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner.
Ernestine Harper Price urged the council's approval, even if it means a one-year probationary period.
"Give me a year," she said.
The council is considering crafting new legislation that sets a limit on the number of home day cares within a one-mile radius.
Affordable day care is often out of reach for many low-income families, and yet those same families don't always qualify for government assistance, according a 2017 study by National Women's Law Center.
The state of Indiana covers day care center regulations, but zoning is a local matter.
Gary, a town of 52 square miles, had about 55 registered day cares in fall 2020, according to the latest data readily available.