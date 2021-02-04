Home day care approved; Gary council members call for consistent approach

GARY — Despite reservations, the Gary Common Council — by a 6-2 vote — gave the green light to a petitioner to operate an in-home day care on Arthur Street with a one-year probationary period, while acknowledging the need to improve the way they scrutinize those applications.

Ernestine Harper Price, the petitioner, said she is seeking to run a day care business out of a house at 1978 Arthur St. with her daughter, Lauren Price.

The Gary Board of Zoning Appeals, which reviews all special use permits for day cares that seek to operate in residential neighborhoods, gave an unfavorable recommendation in November, due to concerns about traffic dangers and the negative impact it may have on already existing, nearby home day cares.

But on Tuesday, the Gary Common Council approved the day care. It came despite a handful of complaints from two neighbors who aired issues with the previous day care operator who ran a business out of the same house as recently as last year.

The cyclical nature of day care operators in the area is concerning, one neighbor said.