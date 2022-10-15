Home haunts bring big frights this Halloween season

Northwest Indiana is home to many popular yard haunts, including Funny Bones in Munster, The Haunting of Hollowtree Court in Crown Point, Nightmare on Willow in Lowell, the Whiting Scary House, Mayhem on Aspen in Dyer, the Alfred Hitchcock Cemetery in Valparaiso, Terror on Tower Court in Dyer, Haunted Hallow in Hobart, Midsom Manor in Munster, Haunted Hell in St. John, Fog Hallow Estate in Valparaiso, Welcome to Hawkins in Portage and the Death Depot in Porter. Visitors flocks to see the spooks sights at the home haunts, which often collect donations for food pantries, animal shelters and other good causes.

Melanie Jasek and Gary Grant are running a food drive for Thanksgiving at their home at 5740 W 173rd Lane in Lowell.

"This is our second year. We've been buying Halloween stuff since we moved in 10 years ago, but now we went over and beyond," she said. "We have so much traffic driving by that we decided to do something good with it and do a Thanksgiving food drive."

They are taking donations of nonperishable foods like canned fruits, veggies and soups at their home. They are also raising cash donations at the Handy Spot Liquor stores and Blades N Fades barber shop in Lowell.

They plan to donate to Trinity Lutheran Church.

"The pastor's wife reached out to us when we asked where we should donate to on Facebook," Jasek said. "She and her husband are buying more than usual because demand is so high. If I can take my hard work and use it to help people, I definitely will."

They've drawn visitors from far and wide with their display, which includes two 8-foot-tall Grim Reapers, two 12-foot-tall skeletons, witches huddled around a cauldron and a dragon that breathes smoke from a fog machine. A 7-foot-tall spider hangs on a web. A ghoul levitates. There's a bone throne where kids can take pictures.

"People drive by all the time," she said. "Some come with their kids every single night. The kids really want to see it. I love the look on their faces. I grew up in the 1980s and remember the really cool houses when I was trick-or-treating. It really sticks in your head."

The display can be viewed starting at 6:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. nightly.

"It gives people something to do," she said. "Especially now with raised gas prices and food prices, it's free to see. It's a Halloween display you won't forget."

Hobart City Hall again got in on the Halloween fun. It started doing elaborate decorations when COVID-19 limited the events the city could stage. Now it's a regular affair.