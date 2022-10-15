Home haunts bring big frights this Halloween season

Giant spiders, grinning ghouls, scythe-wielding Grim Reapers and other fearsome frights now lurk on many quiet neighborhood streets in the Region.
Twelve-foot skeletons loom over many suburban cul-de-sacs, casting dark shadows over well-manicured lawns just starting to brown along the edges in the fall chill. But when some homeowners decorate for Halloween they go all-out, crafting terrifying, elaborate and eye-popping lawn displays people will drive for miles to go check out.
They're the type of over-the-top, super spooky decorations that lead people to call Brandon Johnston and Carl Pyles, of Ravenfell Manor in Kouts, the "Halloween guys" and their house at 715 W. Alice St. "the Halloween house."
Northwest Indiana is home to many popular yard haunts, including Funny Bones in Munster, The Haunting of Hollowtree Court in Crown Point, Nightmare on Willow in Lowell, the Whiting Scary House, Mayhem on Aspen in Dyer, the Alfred Hitchcock Cemetery in Valparaiso, Terror on Tower Court in Dyer, Haunted Hallow in Hobart, Midsom Manor in Munster, Haunted Hell in St. John, Fog Hallow Estate in Valparaiso, Welcome to Hawkins in Portage and the Death Depot in Porter. Visitors flocks to see the spooks sights at the home haunts, which often collect donations for food pantries, animal shelters and other good causes.
Melanie Jasek and Gary Grant are running a food drive for Thanksgiving at their home at 5740 W 173rd Lane in Lowell.
"This is our second year. We've been buying Halloween stuff since we moved in 10 years ago, but now we went over and beyond," she said. "We have so much traffic driving by that we decided to do something good with it and do a Thanksgiving food drive."
They are taking donations of nonperishable foods like canned fruits, veggies and soups at their home. They are also raising cash donations at the Handy Spot Liquor stores and Blades N Fades barber shop in Lowell.
They plan to donate to Trinity Lutheran Church.
"The pastor's wife reached out to us when we asked where we should donate to on Facebook," Jasek said. "She and her husband are buying more than usual because demand is so high. If I can take my hard work and use it to help people, I definitely will."
They've drawn visitors from far and wide with their display, which includes two 8-foot-tall Grim Reapers, two 12-foot-tall skeletons, witches huddled around a cauldron and a dragon that breathes smoke from a fog machine. A 7-foot-tall spider hangs on a web. A ghoul levitates. There's a bone throne where kids can take pictures.
"People drive by all the time," she said. "Some come with their kids every single night. The kids really want to see it. I love the look on their faces. I grew up in the 1980s and remember the really cool houses when I was trick-or-treating. It really sticks in your head."
The display can be viewed starting at 6:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. nightly.
"It gives people something to do," she said. "Especially now with raised gas prices and food prices, it's free to see. It's a Halloween display you won't forget."
Hobart City Hall again got in on the Halloween fun. It started doing elaborate decorations when COVID-19 limited the events the city could stage. Now it's a regular affair.
"When coming up with the themes for our displays, we try to think out of the box. We tend to stay away from traditional decor and go for something that creates a buzz and people will notice," Event Director Nikki Lopez said. "This year's display was inspired by the No. 1 Netflix hit 'Stranger Things.' Our event director and park director come up with and create all of the themes."
The elaborate display features Christmas lights, a Will Byers missing poster, a Surfer Boy pizza van, the villainous Vecna, the Upside Down and a levitating Max hanging above the other decorations.
"The 'Stranger Things' display took about a month to make from start to finish. We don't have a big budget, so we used items we have laying around for most of the materials," she said. "The Demogorgon was made out of an old Halloween skeleton, pool noodles and spray foam. Vecna was made using an old mannequin that we used for Cousin Eddie for a 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' display a couple of years back. Other parts were made with old plywood, sticks and a lot of paint. We worked on it in our free time between meetings and time spent in the office. It took us about four hours to actually put up."
People in town have loved it.
"The feedback has been overwhelming in a good way. There are people lined up every night checking it out and taking pictures with it," she said. "At night the Mind Flayer, portal and alphabet sign are lit up and it looks super cool. All day we have people stopping to take pictures as well. We shared a post on our social media and we have never had so much positive feedback, likes and shares. As of today, we have had four complaints all in reference to Maxine, who is levitating above the awning. Once we explained that she is in fact levitating, people understood. We added a sign by Maxine stating that she is levitating and not hanging, so people understand the display better if they have not watched the show."
Ravenfell Manor in Kouts has its own fog-draped mythology, a dark fantasy about a haunted manor and Goliath the Pumpkin Lord harvesting souls.
The Gothic Halloween house in southern Porter County is filled with demonic pumpkins, decayed zombies, tombstones, spiderwebs and the Raven King. Johnston has written a series of stories chronicling the mythology in his book "Ravenfell Chronicles: Origins," which was written under the pen name Brand J. Alexander and is available online and at the haunted house's gift shop.
Since 2010, they have been crafting increasingly elaborate displays with a heat gun, PVC pipe, wood and wrought-iron fencing. It's a Haunt Against Hunger where they collect donations of nonperishable food, canned vegetables, cereal, toiletries and household items.
They collected 1,195 pounds of food last year and are looking to raise at least 1,200 pounds this year for the Boone Township Food Pantry and the Hebron Food Pantry if there's any left over.
"Any of us could be out of a job and need help at any time," Pyles said. "We want to give back to the community. We don't charge anybody, but we ask people to bring nonperishable food or make a momentary donation. There are families in need out there. There are cars lined up at the food pantries."
Ravenfell Manor draws visitors from across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs.
It's gotten even bigger this year with a new arch for the Harvest of Souls display and a larger Goliath the Pumpkin King.
"I wanted to make him the width of the entire haunt with vines throughout the haunt," Johnston said. "I rebuilt the scene so everything stems from him."
Johnston also is doing live readings of some of the stories on the Ravenfell Manor Facebook page and planning to write the next installments.
It's a labor of love that starts in August when they start putting it together and building new scenes. They recycle the previous year's displays, reusing the same material while redesigning the decorations so they stay fresh. Johnston uses a heat gun to bend and twist PVC pipe and a heat knife to carve some of the scenes in big Styrofoam blocks.
"It started in 2010 with just a few items," he said. "Then we started building stuff and the creativity just gets better and better. It's an art, designing it. People tell us it looks like a movie set."
Though they have a 12-foot-tall skeleton they plan to stain to make look older, they generally avoid decorations that can be found at big-box stores like Home Depot or Spirit Halloween.
"I pictured these fantasy worlds that I'm creating," Johnson said. "The stores didn't have what I was trying to bring to life with words and images. I have to make what I need for my own creation."
They are members of the Chicago Haunt Builders group, crafting and selling hand-crafted decorations that people can put out in their own yard haunts like tombstones that don't get knocked down by the wind. They're available in the gift shop, where they also have items like T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and mugs.
"Most of the stuff the stores sell is not designed for October in Northwest Indiana, for the rain, snow, hail and winds," Johnston said. "We've learned over the years what holds up well in the rain and wind. We got sick of running out and taking props and scenes down. We've learned through trial and error with different types of weather like hurricane-force winds that reach 60 miles per hour or 10 inches of rain dumped the night before Halloween. We've figured out what works."
They continue to work on the exhibit every day. Johnston typically collapses from exhaustion after Halloween and rests for a week, Pyles said.
"I love sharing the Halloween spirit," Johnston said. "I feel like more people are decorating for Halloween on our block and in our town. Christmas was always the big thing, but I feel like the Halloween spirit is spreading."
They will be hosting a Glow Cart Parade featuring decorated golf carts at 5 p.m. Oct. 22. It will start at their house and head to Drazer Park, where there will be a trunk-or-treat and voting on the best decorations. They eventually hope it will run down Main Street.
People can go see Ravenfell Manor now, but it will be complete by next weekend when they will do meet-and-greets and walk-throughs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It can be viewed from about 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. nightly.
"It's nothing like you've ever seen before," Johnston said. "It's basically a living movie set. It's an art gallery of Halloween decor. It's an extravagant and massive display that takes a lot of hard work."
Ravenfell Manor keeps growing year and year. Eventually, they hope to build an entire new Ravenfell Manor facade for their home out of foam.
"We see the joy and excitement it brings to kids," Johnston said. "There are so many different things to look at and you never see the same thing. It's a magical time of year where you can bring the fantastic to life."