Home Team Valpo launches spring cleanup May 15

VALPARAISO — With the spring season underway and summer quickly approaching, Home Team Valpo has organized an outdoor cleanup event in an effort to improve the homes and lives of Valparaiso residents.

Teams of both highly skilled craftsmen and volunteers will assist local homeowners with yard work, repairs, and exterior maintenance projects. This no-profit organization is city-inspired and completely volunteer driven.

"We hope to lift up individuals by offering a service that those in need will feel they may rely upon. We are working to restore homes to safe and sufficient, quality housing,” said Executive Director Lori Simon. “We hope to earn the trust of our community with a servant’s heart.”

Home Team Valpo was founded in October 2020 by volunteer residents. The nonprofit organization has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Porter County to better assist low-income homeowners. Thanks to the generosity of its charter partners, Home Team Valpo was able to reach its fundraising goal to access a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the city of Valparaiso.

Additionally, Home Team Valpo has set a goal to complete 24 home projects within its first 12 months of operation.