Home Team Valpo, a nonprofit that helps homeowners with repair projects in Porter County, is inviting the public to come out for some barbecue and brews.

It will host its second annual Backyard BBQ event from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Central Park in downtown Valparaiso.

The event will feature a backyard luau barbecue with food stations catered by McGowan & Sons Seafood and Provisions in Valparaiso. There will be craft beer from Four Fathers Brewing in Valpo, java from the Press Coffee Bar just down the street and live music. Attendees are invited to take part in friendly yard game competitions in the park.

The event will benefit Home Team Valpo, a nonprofit that's helped hundreds of homeowners in Valparaiso with home projects that "have made a difference in safety, comfort and quality of life."

Supported by the Valparaiso city government and Habitat for Humanity in Porter County, the nonprofit helps qualifying low-income homeowners with maintenance they might otherwise struggle to afford or do themselves, such as if they're elderly or on a fixed income. Volunteers, including skilled craftsmen, help homeowners in need with various repair and maintenance projects.

"A ticket includes heavy apps and desserts by McGowan & Sons, tunes by Angelo Cicco, the big game on the big screen and lots of fun," McGowan & Sons owner Leslee McGowan said.

For tickets, visit hometeamvalpo.org or search for the event on eventbrite.com.