Homeless Valpo man given tent, sleeping bag shocked by lack of help in Porter County

VALPARAISO — After spending the past four months at the Porter County Jail worrying about where he will live upon his release, Michael Martin said he was shocked to discover how bad the situation is in the county for himself and others without a home.
The 34-year-old Valparaiso resident said he left jail last Thursday and went to the local Housing Opportunities in search of a place to stay, only to be handed a tent, a sleeping bag and told where he could sleep outside undisturbed by the police.
"I was like kind of shocked," he said. "Ain't no way I'm going to be sleeping in the woods."
Martin, who has since found shelter from the cold at the Respite House halfway facility for men in Valparaiso, said the problem does not lie with Housing Opportunities, but rather the lack of shelter for homeless in Porter County.
"I'm not really hating on the guy cause he was trying to help," he said.
Housing Opportunities CEO Jordan Stanfill confirmed Wednesday morning that tents and sleeping bags are provided when, more often than not, there are no vacant beds available at the shelter at 2001 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso and when other housing options are unavailable.
The situation is particularly dire for single men, who account for 80% of the homeless population in Porter and LaPorte counties, he said.
It was estimated that there were 83 people living outside last year in Porter County, primarily in the Valparaiso area, Stanfill said.
Housing Opportunities stays pretty full with the 11 apartments it has available for homeless families and shared apartments that house 24 single men and eight homeless women, he said.
Efforts are made to stay in contact with those sleeping outside to attract them into the resource center during the day where they can warm up; shower; use restroom, laundry and locker facilities; gain access to computers and the internet; and meet with case managers, Stanfill said.
"We always stay connected," he said.
While the county has not yet seen a big wave of new homeless people as a result of evictions triggered by the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in individuals not welcome to stay with family or friends out of concern over the contagiousness of the disease, Stanfill said.
Attorney Mitch Peters, who represents Martin in his pending drug and driving while intoxicated criminal cases, said he believes Housing Opportunities is doing what it can and that the community is "generally kind-hearted and giving."
"As I have previously pointed out, like every community, we have significant problems with substance abuse, mental illness and homelessness," he said. "I believe that it is incumbent upon us as a community to continue to address these issues and do everything within our power to ensure that every individual within our community is afforded basic human rights. I recognize this is difficult on some levels, but it is essential."
Peters, who is co-founder and current board member of the group that oversees the Respite House, said he is about a month away from opening a second halfway house for men in Valparaiso.
