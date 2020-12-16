Homeless Valpo man given tent, sleeping bag shocked by lack of help in Porter County

It was estimated that there were 83 people living outside last year in Porter County, primarily in the Valparaiso area, Stanfill said.

Housing Opportunities stays pretty full with the 11 apartments it has available for homeless families and shared apartments that house 24 single men and eight homeless women, he said.

Efforts are made to stay in contact with those sleeping outside to attract them into the resource center during the day where they can warm up; shower; use restroom, laundry and locker facilities; gain access to computers and the internet; and meet with case managers, Stanfill said.

"We always stay connected," he said.

While the county has not yet seen a big wave of new homeless people as a result of evictions triggered by the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in individuals not welcome to stay with family or friends out of concern over the contagiousness of the disease, Stanfill said.

Attorney Mitch Peters, who represents Martin in his pending drug and driving while intoxicated criminal cases, said he believes Housing Opportunities is doing what it can and that the community is "generally kind-hearted and giving."