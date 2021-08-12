Hometown Heroes ride honoring veterans, first responders set for Sunday

CROWN POINT — Motorcyclists will rev their engines in honor of veterans and first responders this weekend.

For the seventh year, Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 176 will host its annual Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run, with registration opening at 10 a.m. Sunday at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

Goody bags will be given to the first 100 bikers to register, the FOP announced on its Facebook page.

This year, the ride will benefit the FOP's officer relief fund, the Crown Point Police Department's D.A.R.E. program and Crown Point police K-9 units.

Pete Dragojevic, an honorary member of the Crown Point FOP and a Merrillville police commissioner, told The Times the FOP has been hitting the pavement hard and decided to go "full steam ahead," with the event.

He hopes to see 500 people at the Sunday event.

"Last year, obviously with the weather and everything, it bombarded us," said Dragojevic, who noted it rained sideways during last year's event. "We are expecting a pretty large group coming this year."