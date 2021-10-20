Honeywell prepared to pay $900,000 to clean Gary Airport pollution

HAMMOND — An aerospace building company is prepared to pay for some of the work to clean up water pollution at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
Federal court papers recently disclosed a potential settlement of a pending lawsuit between the City of Gary and Honeywell International.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph K. VanBokkelen issued a ruling earlier this month clarifying responsibility for who is legally responsible for polluted soil beneath the airport’s main runway.
The judge disclosed an agreement in which Honeywell, an aerospace building firm headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, will pay the City of Gary $900,000 cash or provide the airport with aerospace building services of an equal value.
Frank Deveau, an Indianapolis attorney for the Gary airport, confirmed a settlement is prepared to resolve all claims against Honeywell.
Deveau said he cannot comment on the terms of the agreement, which both Gary and Honeywell agreed should remain confidential and unavailable for public view.
There is no indication in court records when the settlement will be final.
The dispute centers around a 4.1-acre parcel of land inside the airport that was the site of a hazardous waste disposal plant operating from 1967 until it closed and abandoned the parcel in 1985.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined that plant generated oil-based pollutants that seeped into the soil and groundwater that drains into the Grand Calumet River.
The heavily industrialized river flows through Gary, East Chicago, Hammond, Chicago’s south suburbs and ultimately into Lake Michigan.
The City of Gary purchased the 4.1-acre parcel eight years ago as part of a $174 million project to lengthen the airport’s main runway.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management then ordered Gary to clean up the contaminated groundwater.
The federal judge’s ruling states Gary already has spent $1.1 million and may have to spend additional millions to finish the cleanup.
Gary sued Honeywell in 2017 to help recoup its environmental costs on grounds Honeywell and one of its subsidiary businesses were customer of the hazardous material plant and contributed to its pollution.
Lawyers for Honeywell have argued the company already had paid for earlier remediation efforts and had fulfilled its obligations to the City of Gary.
Court papers indicate Gary and Honeywell negotiated the $900,000 settlement to avoid even more costly litigation to resolve ultimate responsibility for the cleanup.
