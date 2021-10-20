Honeywell prepared to pay $900,000 to clean Gary Airport pollution

HAMMOND — An aerospace building company is prepared to pay for some of the work to clean up water pollution at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

Federal court papers recently disclosed a potential settlement of a pending lawsuit between the City of Gary and Honeywell International.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph K. VanBokkelen issued a ruling earlier this month clarifying responsibility for who is legally responsible for polluted soil beneath the airport’s main runway.

The judge disclosed an agreement in which Honeywell, an aerospace building firm headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, will pay the City of Gary $900,000 cash or provide the airport with aerospace building services of an equal value.

Frank Deveau, an Indianapolis attorney for the Gary airport, confirmed a settlement is prepared to resolve all claims against Honeywell.

Deveau said he cannot comment on the terms of the agreement, which both Gary and Honeywell agreed should remain confidential and unavailable for public view.

There is no indication in court records when the settlement will be final.