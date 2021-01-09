Honor Flight Chicago recognizes Munster veteran with parade, yard sign

MUNSTER — The sirens that blared from the Town of Munster police and fire vehicles that paraded down the 1200 block of 35th Street around noon on Saturday were not because of any emergency, but rather to honor a World War II veteran who lives there.
The vehicles provided an escort as cars processed past the house of Al Breu as he was presented with yard signs from Honor Flight Chicago that salute the service he provided for his country.
Breu, 94, served in the 81st Infantry with the U.S. Army from November 1944 to November 1946 in the U.S., Japan and Philippines.
Len Sherwinski, an Army veteran from Crown Point, is a volunteer who helps coordinate Honor Flight Chicago efforts in Northwest Indiana.
"The whole goal for our organization is to take our veterans to the memorials in Washington, D.C. that were built in their honor," Sherwinski said.
But the COVID-19 pandemic prevented honor flights from occurring in 2020.
"So what we've done is we initiated a program that we are delivering a sign that just says Honor Flight Chicago honors our veteran," Sherwinski said.
Those signs were delivered to veterans who were scheduled to fly last year but couldn't, and now the organization is delivering signs to honor veterans considered alumni, meaning they did take part in honor flights in previous years.
About 175 Honor Flight Chicago alumni in Northwest Indiana have received signs so far.
The signs let neighbors know they are living near a veteran so they can send a postcard or just say a simple thank you for their service.
"It's very important to make sure that we recognize our veterans and let them know that we haven't forgotten about 'em," Sherwinski said.
Breu participated in an honor flight in 2018 and recalled the experience.
"Everything was nice and they treated you like a king," Breu said.
He stood outside his front door on Saturday and proudly held the two signs presented to him as he watched the procession of vehicles and welcomed onlookers and well-wishers.
"I must be a celebrity," he joked.
One of the signs contained a picture of him in his Army uniform.
"I was 18 years old," he said.
Breu, who grew up in Hammond but has called Munster home now for 20 years, said he was surprised by the recognition.
"It's nice that they honor us," he said.
When asked how it felt that people still remember his service, he said, "it gets ya," and motioned towards his chest as he got choked up.
Laurie Anderson lives on the same block as Breu and came down to watch after finding out about the event on Facebook.
She said her father also took part in an honor flight.
"It's an amazing organization," Anderson said. "It's so honoring to these men that contributed so much to our country."