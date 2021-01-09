Honor Flight Chicago recognizes Munster veteran with parade, yard sign

About 175 Honor Flight Chicago alumni in Northwest Indiana have received signs so far.

The signs let neighbors know they are living near a veteran so they can send a postcard or just say a simple thank you for their service.

"It's very important to make sure that we recognize our veterans and let them know that we haven't forgotten about 'em," Sherwinski said.

Breu participated in an honor flight in 2018 and recalled the experience.

"Everything was nice and they treated you like a king," Breu said.

He stood outside his front door on Saturday and proudly held the two signs presented to him as he watched the procession of vehicles and welcomed onlookers and well-wishers.

"I must be a celebrity," he joked.

One of the signs contained a picture of him in his Army uniform.

"I was 18 years old," he said.

Breu, who grew up in Hammond but has called Munster home now for 20 years, said he was surprised by the recognition.

"It's nice that they honor us," he said.