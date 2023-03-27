The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is one again offering its 10-mile, round-trip Easter Train excursions.

The train leaves from North Judson, Indiana, to the English Lake/Kankakee River area this Saturday and April 8.

Riders, ages 2 10 12, need to bring their Easter baskets to collect filled eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt. Everyone will have an opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny.

While traveling behind a vintage diesel locomotive, riders have the option to ride in open-air sightseeing cars or a vintage coach.

Tickets for the Easter Train are $14 and up. Reservations required at www.hoosiervalley.org. and guests are reminded to dress for the weather.

Guests are also invited to visit the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum grounds, where they can see railroad memorabilia, photographs, rolling stock, signals, and vintage steam and diesel engines, all free of charge.

Steam train excursions, 10-mile round-trip, are being planned at HVRM later this season. More information will be published as the schedule is finalized.

Regular train excursions will be on Saturdays and various Sundays, May through September, this season. The annual Civilians and Soldiers in History event, with numerous displays and reenactors, will be July 22nd. Pumpkin Trains and Santa Trains will be scheduled to close out the 2023 season.

HVRM is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railroading history. Special group events (including school groups) can be arranged during the week by contacting the depot.

The museum is always free, but there are fees for the train rides. HVRM is open Saturdays, all year-round. Check the website for current times.

Reservations for train rides may be made online at www.hoosiervalley.org or by calling the depot at 574-896-3950 and leaving a detailed message.