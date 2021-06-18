 Skip to main content
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum offers Father's Day excursion train rides
urgent

train crossing Kankakee River bridge

The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum train crosses a bridge over the Kankakee River.

 Provided

NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is holding special excursion train events on Saturday and Sunday in honor of Father's Day.

The Father's Day special is in conjunction with North Judson's Mint Festival.

Passengers ride on open-air sightseeing trains or vintage cars.

The train excursion is round-trip from the depot and travels about five miles through the countryside, crossing the Kankakee River at English Lake, before returning to North Judson.

Trains depart at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The total length of each trip will be approximately 45 minutes.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults 16 and above; $10 for youth ages 6-15 and $6 for children ages 1-5.

Groups of six or more get $2 off each ticket. Purchasing tickets online is recommended as seating is limited.

Those needing a special gift for dad can purchase, for a nominal fee, a guest engineer pass for their father.

Guest engineers, who have to be over the age of 18 and hold a valid driver's licence, can operate a diesel locomotive with supervision at the museum.

The guest engineer package includes operating the diesel locomotive for 30 minutes or an hour.

Packages include a guest engineer one for $100 and an hour package for $240.

Before or after the train excursion, guests are advised to visit the museum and grounds, where admission is always free.

The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has one of the largest museum collections of working railroad signals including a restored WWII Pullman Troop Car.

HVRM is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railroading history. Special group events, including school groups, can be arranged during the week by contacting the depot.

Order tickets on line or call the depot at 574-896-3950 on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email the museum at ridership@hoosiervalley.org for scheduling and information.

