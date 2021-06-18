Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum offers Father's Day excursion train rides

NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is holding special excursion train events on Saturday and Sunday in honor of Father's Day.

The Father's Day special is in conjunction with North Judson's Mint Festival.

Passengers ride on open-air sightseeing trains or vintage cars.

The train excursion is round-trip from the depot and travels about five miles through the countryside, crossing the Kankakee River at English Lake, before returning to North Judson.

Trains depart at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The total length of each trip will be approximately 45 minutes.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults 16 and above; $10 for youth ages 6-15 and $6 for children ages 1-5.

Groups of six or more get $2 off each ticket. Purchasing tickets online is recommended as seating is limited.

Those needing a special gift for dad can purchase, for a nominal fee, a guest engineer pass for their father.

Guest engineers, who have to be over the age of 18 and hold a valid driver's licence, can operate a diesel locomotive with supervision at the museum.