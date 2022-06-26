Hoosiers and surrounding Midwestern communities prepare for a 'post-Roe reality'

The news about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade was "saddening" for Munster resident Nina Oats.

"It’s very disheartening that people are suffering, children are suffering from neglect," Oats said while sitting in Wicker Memorial Park on Friday afternoon. "They (government-funded services) don’t provide enough support to raise these children ... so I do feel like it was a bad decision."

When the news that a Supreme Court ruling had ended the constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly a half-century, organizations throughout the country and the Region took action.

AntiSexist Action and Northwest Indiana NOW staged a protest at the Porter County Courthouse in downtown Valparaiso Friday evening, as protests also sprung up in south suburban Homewood, Oak Lawn and Chicago. The crowds rallied against the ruling, under which abortion bans are expected to be enacted in roughly half the states. Various abortion restrictions already exist in multiple Midwestern states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio.

Porter County League of Women Voters President Beckie Guffin expects more protests will take place.

"Women's reproductive rights are one of our major initiatives," she said. "We're devastated by today's ruling. We completely agree with the three dissenting justices. We will keep fighting for women's full human rights, which we feel have unfortunately been eroded today. We've very upset but we'll keep fighting. We're not done fighting."

In Indiana, abortion remains legal — for now.

"What comes next is dangerous and will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion outrigh — a promise the Republican-dominated Indiana State Legislature has made already and that Gov. (Eric) Holcomb has said is now a state issue that will most certainly be addressed in the upcoming special session," Planned Parenthood Indiana Communications Manager Nicole Erwin said. "In Indiana, if the state legislature passes an outright ban it would mean at least 1.5 million women and people of reproductive age will be left without access to abortion, equating to a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths overall and a 33% increase among Black women in a state where maternal mortality is already killing black women at 2.5 times the national average."

The Republican-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to convene in a special session July 6, during which Holcomb said he expects the Legislature to act on abortion.

“I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do," Holcomb said.

A ban will harm the most vulnerable women in Indiana, Erwin said.

"People who have the financial means to flee the state, to take time off or work and find childcare to travel for care will still be able to get an abortion. Those who don’t have the financial luxury to travel will be forced to remain pregnant. It is cruel and it is dangerous," she said.

Indiana women likely will seek care out of the state but that will place a burden on them and providers, Erwin said.

"What people need to realize is that abortion is time-sensitive care. When we add patient volumes from surrounding states we will see this care delayed significantly," she said. "Suggesting patients 'simply travel' to blue states for abortion is unsustainable. Clinics in these states are already completely swamped, with patients unable to get in. This is not a solution. Everyone deserves access to abortion care."

She encouraged women to reach out to Planned Parenthood to navigate their options even if abortion is banned in Indiana.

"We are prepared to adjust our operations for this new reality because we have known this moment was coming for months," she said. "We expect many patients will be coming to us from Kentucky, where a trigger ban immediately went into effect after SCOTUS delivered its decision."

In the wake of the ruling, HealthLinc Community Health Center, which has clinics in East Chicago, Valparaiso, LaPorte and Michigan City, is looking to ramp up its prenatal care and educational services.

"We do not do abortion and do not refer people to abortions," HealthLinc CEO Beth Wroebel said. "What we have been doing is preparing ourselves to continue to do family planning and obstetrics, to continue to do the things we can do with prenatal care. We're a little worried because Indiana is third-worst for infant mortality. We'll do everything we can to help women understand what they need to do not have a baby, to not to get pregnant and how to use birth control. If they do get pregnant, we'll help them create the healthiest baby they can. We'll look to step that up and get the word out."

HealthLinc recently launched a program focused on promoting healthy pregnancies by educating parents on prenatal vitamins and more.

Franciscan Health, a Catholic health care provider that operates several hospitals in Northwest Indiana, heralded the Supreme Court ruling.

“Respect for life has always been a core value of our Franciscan mission: continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition," Franciscan Alliance president and CEO Kevin Leahy and Franciscan Alliance Chairwoman Sister Jane Marie Klein said in a joint statement. "This decision affirms our deeply held religious belief that each and every life is created in the image of God and, therefore, we are called to speak up for and defend the most vulnerable. This includes women who find themselves in unexpected pregnancies. We believe the gift of life is so valued that each person should be cared for with joy, respect, dignity, fairness, and compassion that he or she is consciously aware of being loved. We are grateful for the court’s ruling because we always celebrate life and protect it at every stage. As Jesus met all with compassion, our mission is to meet all women with the support and resources they need to bring their children into this world with love.”

Bishop Robert J. McClory with the Diocese of Gary said the ruling answered many Catholics' prayers in Northwest Indiana.

"We are very encouraged by the decision, as it moves us forward in building a culture that respects and values all life," he said. "This federal ruling recognizes that there is no constitutional right to abortion. This issue will now primarily be decided at the state level with ongoing federal action as well. Therefore, while we are grateful for this progress, we must remain steadfastly committed to cultivating communities that serve the needs of all people, especially the poor and vulnerable, those on the margins, and those facing extraordinary challenges."

He called on members of the Diocese to pray for change in the world and "support women, couples and families facing challenging situations."

"In collaboration with local service agencies, we provide women, couples and families with resources to assist them when they are most vulnerable. We must put greater energy into advancing even more resources and alternatives to support women facing challenging pregnancies — both before and after birth," he said. "In this ongoing work, we must remain a people of peace and love. We will encounter many people who have differing opinions regarding the practice of abortion. Let us keep our focus on the Lord and our mission as disciples of Christ. We can and must respond to adversity with a gentle spirit, while we remain committed to serving others, as Jesus taught us."

Creating an oasis

"Abortion is still legal in Illinois." That was the message Planned Parenthood of Illinois posted on Facebook shortly after Roe V. Wade was overturned.

PP Illinois Action held an emergency news conference Friday afternoon where the organization's president and CEO, Jennifer Welch, reiterated the message adding that "this is not true for our neighbor states.”

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act, cementing abortion as a human right. Illinois has become an "oasis" for residents in surrounding states seeking an abortion, Welch said.

Abortion bans and restrictions in states like Indiana and Wisconsin will strand "millions of people in a vast abortion desert," Welch said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also spoke on the prospect of abortion bans in neighboring states during the news conference.

Her message for out-of-state patients: "Come to Chicago. we will protect you, we will make sure your rights are respected, we will make sure that you get access to the healthcare that you deserve.”

Healthcare providers in Illinois will need additional financial resources and protections "in our new post-Roe reality," Welch said. PP Illinois is expecting to treat about 20 to 30,000 more patients a year now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

The organization has been preparing for the increase for some time now. In 2018, PP Illinois opened a Flossmoor location that is 13 miles from the state line.

In 2020, almost 10,000 patients crossed state lines to receive an abortion in Illinois. The majority of those people came from Missouri with 6,578, though Indiana had the second-highest number of residents who went to Illinois to receive an abortion with 1,878.

Added mileage means patients may have to take time off work or school, find childcare and transportation. Low-income, Black and brown, and rural communities will be most impacted by the additional barriers, Lightfoot said.

Welch said Illinois needs to be "ready for the surge." Last month PP Illinois saw its highest number of out-of-state patients to date.

While it's not yet known if the Legislature will take action to prohibit Hoosiers from seeking an abortion in another state, Lightfoot called the possibility "absurd."

"Even though we all knew this was coming, it's still a shock," said artist Nancy Cassidy, who attended the Valparaiso rally Friday. "That a cluster of cells is more important to them than a live, breathing, fully human woman is infuriating. That states are falling over themselves to enact deadly laws that won’t even allow a woman to have an abortion if she would literally die without one, is breathtaking. That women will be forced to carry their rapists' babies to term is sickening."

Cassidy said the ruling on Roe v. Wade will likely embolden the Supreme Court to take away even more rights.

"And we know they won’t stop with abortion. Clarence Thomas (Friday) said the Supreme Court should now 'reassess' birth control and same-sex marriage. They are falling over themselves to take away our civil rights as quickly as possible," she said. "People think they’re so high-minded saving 'babies.' They are dooming women, especially low-income women and women of color, to a potential lifetime of poverty and in some cases, death. Are they passing laws to make funding for pre-natal care mandatory? Child support beginning at conception? Funding childcare? Better education? No. It's not about babies — it's about control of women's lives."

