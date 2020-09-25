Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry gets $5,000 to aid relief efforts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to aid in hunger relief efforts

These funds will be used to pay processing fees on donated large game and the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, there are 887,070 Indiana residents who regularly struggle with food insecurity – 273,380 of whom are children. More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in the community.

These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.

The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 4,000 pounds of donated game, providing 16,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies.