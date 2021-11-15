 Skip to main content
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry launches Gimme 5 Challenge
With the continued rise in food insecurity, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is working even harder to “Meat” the Need.

The agency wants all hunters and farmers to know that even if they don’t donate a whole deer, cow, or pig they can still help. The Gimme 5 Challenge is a call for all to donate 5 or more pounds of meat because every pound helps fight hunger here in Indiana.

When picking up a processed deer, pull 5 or more pounds of the packaged meat for donation and tell the processor it's part of the Gimme 5 Challenge.

Donors will be entered into a drawing for $100 and winners will be drawn monthly, and both the customer and that customer’s butcher shop will win.

Hunters donating a whole deer will be entered into a drawing for a Henry Big Boy 44 Mag Rifle.

Donations may be made through any of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s participating Indiana meat processors. A full list can be found at www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.

About Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process almost 2 million pounds of meat – providing over 7.9 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 500 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is always looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information, please visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call (260)233-1444.

