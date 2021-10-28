 Skip to main content
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry looking for deer donations
urgent

Provided

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of whom are children.

Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served during these uncertain times.

Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry would like to remind all hunters and landowners about its deer donation program.

The group is asking hunters, once they've filled their freezers, to help feed those in need by donating to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need initiative.

Hunters are asked to take their deer in to a local, participating meat processor and tell them you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is no charge to hunters.

After being processed, the donation will be given to local hunger relief agencies.

The 2021-2022 deer hunting seasons are as follows:

Reduction Zone: Sept. 15, 2021-Jan. 31, 2022 (where open)

Youth Season: Sept. 25-26, 2021

Archery: Oct. 1, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

Firearm: Nov. 13-28, 2021

Muzzleloader: Dec. 4-19, 2021

“We envision communities in which everyone has access to nutritious food – a basic human right. We are so grateful for all of our supporters who have helped us accomplish so very much over the years, helping to keep our mission of feeding our communities most vulnerable, going stron," said Deb Treesh, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry Executive Director.

About Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.9 million pounds of meat – providing over 7.9 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations of large game and livestock to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.

