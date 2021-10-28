Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry looking for deer donations

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of whom are children.

Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served during these uncertain times.

Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry would like to remind all hunters and landowners about its deer donation program.

The group is asking hunters, once they've filled their freezers, to help feed those in need by donating to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need initiative.

Hunters are asked to take their deer in to a local, participating meat processor and tell them you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is no charge to hunters.

After being processed, the donation will be given to local hunger relief agencies.