Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry receives $1,000 grant

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $1,000 grant from Whitetails Unlimited to support its “Meat” the Need initiative.

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of which are children.

Deb Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand.” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

“To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to donors.”