Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry seeks donations

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is asking for hunters throughout the state to help feed Hoosiers in need this deer season.

Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with various community members and organizations to get nutritious meat into hunger-relief agencies and into the hands of residents in need. Farmers, hunters, and 4- H members donate deer and livestock to their “Meat” The Need program.

Donations are then processed at local participating meat processors and the meat is distributed to hunger-relief agencies within the community it was donated in. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pays 100% of the processing fees so there is no charge to donors or agencies receiving meat.

According to Feeding America, an estimated 47% of the over 726,000 Indiana residents struggling with food insecurity make above the threshold to qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. To make ends meet, many are turning to local hunger-relief agencies such as food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens.

“Due to the lasting effects of the pandemic and the continuing rise in inflation, families are struggling to buy groceries and many are turning to food pantries for help for the first time," said Katie DeForest, Fund Development Director for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

“Unfortunately, these agencies are experiencing the same diminished purchasing power that families are facing with their own grocery budgets. Meat is especially difficult to obtain.”

In fact, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Price Index, meat prices have risen over 13% since February 2021, making a noticeable impact on hunger-relief agencies throughout the state.

“More food pantries than ever have been reaching out for help from us this year. They simply can’t afford to purchase meat with the rising cost of groceries, and most of their donations are nonperishable items,"DeForest said.

“Meat is hard to come by and there’s a great need for it. It’s a major source of protein, which is so important for a healthy diet.”

Executive Director Debra Treesh said this is where hunters can help. Last year, venison accounted for more than 37,000 pounds of the over 213,000 pounds of meat distributed by Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry—a number they hope to surpass this deer season.

“On average, each donated deer provides enough meat for about 200 high-protein meals to those reached through hunger-relief agencies," Treesh said. “Every donation helps.”

Hunters who wish to contribute can take field-dressed deer to any one of several participating butchers in the area and inform the butcher of their intent to donate. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will pay the processing costs.

After processing, local food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens are called to pick up the donation. There is no charge to the livestock and deer donors. For a list of participating meat processors, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.

Hunters aren’t the only ones who can help. Farmers can donate livestock to the program year-round, and monetary donations are always appreciated.

“Thanks to our partnerships throughout the community, our average costs are only $1.43 per pound," DeForest said.

“That means that funds donated to our program can purchase anywhere from 50-to-75% more meat than the same funds at current grocery store prices. The meat is then given to area hunger-relief agencies at no cost to them.”

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry serves all 92 counties within Indiana. For more information on how to get involved or become a partner food agency to receive meat, visit www.HoosiersFeedingTheHungry.org.

About Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process almost 2 million pounds of meat – providing over 8 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 600 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is always looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call 260-233-1444.