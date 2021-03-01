Hoosiers urged to prepare for flooding as warmer temps melt snow across the state

Hoosiers should brace for potential flooding as temperatures warm, causing melting snow and elevated water levels across Indiana, officials said.

Melting snow and rain throughout the state have made roads and creek crossings "incredibly dangerous," Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement said.

Three bodies of water in Northwest Indiana were at the "near flood stage" early Monday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They included the Little Calumet River in Hammond, Turkey Creek in Merrillville and Portage-Burns Waterway in Portage, the agency's hydrologic prediction map showed.

The Portage Streets and Sanitation Department urged drivers late Sunday to avoid Willowcreek Road between U.S. 6 and County Road W. 700 North due to elevated water levels in the area.

Elevated waters stemmed from earlier rains and warmer temperatures, which caused snow to melt, the department said.

Conservation officials said Hoosiers should always avoid driving through floodwaters and instead seek alternate paths to their destinations.