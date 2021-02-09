 Skip to main content
Hope, educate, organize: Relatives of George Floyd discuss social justice at IUN event
Hope, educate, organize: Relatives of George Floyd discuss social justice at IUN event

IUN to offer business people Lean Six Sigma black belt training this fall

The Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — Hope, love, education and organization — those recommendations on preventing racist incidents came at a webinar Tuesday at Indiana University Northwest for Black History Month.

Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police responded to a store clerk who alleged Floyd had passed a counterfeit $20 bill.

One of the four arresting officers knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, during which Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.” Emergency personnel arrived, but Floyd died. His death sparked growing concerns about racism and police violence against minorities.

Likening the discussion to a buffet table with differences in tastes and opinions, Nyle Fort, an international activist and writer, encouraged participants to “find a way to sit at the same table.”

Joining Fort were Angela Harrison, a registered nurse and Floyd’s aunt, and Selwyn Miles Jones, a community leader and Floyd’s uncle. They both grew up in the Jim Crow South.

When asked how she keeps hope alive, Harrison cited her grandparents and other ancestors. “What kept us going was hope,” she said, noting how her parents wanted their children to receive the high school diploma they did not have.

“We are here today because of our hope,” Harrison said, “because they wanted something a little better for us.”

Jones pointed to continued conversations on race, along with love and compassion.

“All people aren’t bad,” he said. “We have to keep our heads up and our hearts filled with joy. Black people are never going to quit, because we’ve been fighting all our lives.”

Fort offered three areas of focus: study and understand the situation; protest for policy changes; and build sustainable social movements.

Jones called for police reform, including an end to racial profiling. He also called for states to adopt uniform criteria for handling and reporting crimes.

Jones promoted communication, conversation and education, saying, “If you don’t know, it doesn’t mean you don’t have to do anything.”

Harrison agreed, endorsing education both at home and in schools. She recalled being called a racial slur by a third grade classmate. School curriculum, she said, should cover racism, slavery and civil rights.

“You have to trust people who don’t look like you,” Harrison said.

IUN’s Department of Minority Studies and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs sponsored the webinar.

Harrison and Jones both said their nephew faced challenges in life, growing up as a “ghetto superstar.” A hip-hop artist, he spent time in prison before moving to Minneapolis, Harrison said, to turn his life around.

Both relatives cited feeling anger, shock and confusion while watching news reports of Floyd’s arrest and death.

“He died as a man who never completed his mission,” Jones added, noting that Floyd died because “someone had a bad day and my nephew had a bad life.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

