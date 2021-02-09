Hope, educate, organize: Relatives of George Floyd discuss social justice at IUN event

Jones pointed to continued conversations on race, along with love and compassion.

“All people aren’t bad,” he said. “We have to keep our heads up and our hearts filled with joy. Black people are never going to quit, because we’ve been fighting all our lives.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fort offered three areas of focus: study and understand the situation; protest for policy changes; and build sustainable social movements.

Jones called for police reform, including an end to racial profiling. He also called for states to adopt uniform criteria for handling and reporting crimes.

Jones promoted communication, conversation and education, saying, “If you don’t know, it doesn’t mean you don’t have to do anything.”

Harrison agreed, endorsing education both at home and in schools. She recalled being called a racial slur by a third grade classmate. School curriculum, she said, should cover racism, slavery and civil rights.

“You have to trust people who don’t look like you,” Harrison said.

IUN’s Department of Minority Studies and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs sponsored the webinar.