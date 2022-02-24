Horizon Bank donates $15,000 for new Valpo club

Horizon Bank donated $15,000 recently in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s efforts to build a new Club in Valparaiso.

The award comes as part of the Horizon Cares grant program.

Horizon’s Porter County Market President Mark Ritzi said the bank was happy to support Boys & Girls Clubs’ work in Valparaiso.

“Horizon Bank has and will continue to help where there is a need,” Ritzi said. “Our communities and families depend on organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs and have never been disappointed by their results. Boys & Girls Clubs is a gift, and we can’t say enough about what they mean for our kids and their families. We are grateful to be a part of such a great organization.”

Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Horizon is a longtime partner of the youth development organization and has donated over $100,000.

“We’re so grateful to Horizon Bank for supporting our new Club and for their continued partnership over the years,” Smiley said. “Building this Club is an exciting opportunity for our organization and the community, and this kind of support is what makes it possible.”

Smiley said Boys & Girls Club has raised $8.2 million of its $9 million goal. The new Club will sit on eight acres on Evans Avenue across from Fairgrounds Park and offer over 35,000 square feet of usable space. Youth will have access to a STEM lab, teen room, rock wall, art room, two full-size gymnasiums and more. Visit bgcgreaternwi.org/valpo for more information.

