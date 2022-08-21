Horizon Bank donates $7,500 to Center of Hope

MICHIGAN CITY —Franciscan Health has recognized Horizon Bank for its contribution of $7,500 to the Franciscan Health Foundation in support of the Center of Hope program.

“We are so thankful for all that Horizon has done to help us in our mission to minister to some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We are grateful to have them as one of our community partners.”

The Center of Hope program provides a safe environment for survivors of violence, sexual abuse and trauma. Indiana ranks second in the nation child abuse cases, making the services provided by the Center of Hope an essential part of Franciscan Health’s compassionate care for the community.

Financial support for the Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope assists in the emotional, physical and spiritual healing of those impacted by sexual and physical assault and abuse.

“Horizon Bank is very philanthropic and we’re always looking to give back to the community in which we do business,” Horizon Bank Regional President Steve Kring said. “I can’t imagine what the patients served by Center of Hope go through mentally and physically. To have a place where they can go is so important.”

The sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) serving Center of Hope are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to care for patients on-site, eliminating the need for patients to be transferred for further examination. The nurses are specially trained in cultural sensitivity, injury identification, evidence preservation, forensic photography, forensic documentation, courtroom testimony and the acute and long-term effects of sexual violence.

“I’m grateful for the support of businesses in our community and the leadership Steve and his colleagues provide,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “We couldn’t do it without them and the comfort these services provide is truly essential.”

Debbie Tatum, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation, said Horizon Bank donated $5,000 in 2021 and $2,500 in 2022 for Center of Hope.

“Horizon Bank has a strong presence in Michigan City,” Tatum said. “This two-year donation shows their commitment to the community and we’re really thankful for their support.”

To learn more about contributions to the Franciscan Health Foundation and the various opportunities for giving, go to www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org or call 219-661-3401.