Horizon Bank is supporting a public education program that seeks to prevent child sexual abuse.

The Michigan City-based bank gave a $5,000 grant to Dunebrook, which works to provide child sexual abuse prevention education to more than 29,000 K-12 students across Northwest Indiana. Horizon Bank Operational Risk Specialist Krysta Loucks recently presented a check to Dunebrook Development Director Cathy Laughlin and Executive Director Tammy Gierke Button.

Dunebrook, a Michigan City-based child advocacy group serving six counties in Northwest Indiana, seeks to give children knowledge and skills needed to prevent sexual abuse, decreasing their chances of becoming victims. It's estimated that fewer than 25% of children ever disclose sexual abuse and about 95% of child sexual abuse cases can be prevented by education.

The nonprofit that seeks to "keep children safe, happy and healthy" educates parents and teachers how to prevent sexual abuse by identifying and responding appropriately to suspicions. Started as the grassroots Child Abuse Advisory Team in the 1980s, it also has other programs like preschool, nurturing parenting classes, courses for new parents and child-friendly settings for interviewing victims of suspected child abuse.

“I am so happy to represent Horizon Bank as we support this organization whose mission is every child: safe, happy and healthy,” Loucks said.

Horizon Bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The bank, the largest headquartered in Northwest Indiana, has nearly $8 billion in assets and 72 branches in Indiana and Michigan.